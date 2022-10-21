Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate

Read full article on original website
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
O’Dea: A voice for working Coloradans
The problem with Washington, D.C. is that it has too many senators and representatives who have never worked a hard day in their lives. I’ve worked, and I’ve struggled, like so many of you have worked and struggled. And that’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate, to...
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Associates plans ‘biggest advertising campaign ever’
The town of Vail made budgetary plans to create the two-person Vail Housing Department, doubling the number of people working solely on housing in the town, the Vail Daily reported. The new housing department would include a director and an administrative person. “Much of the town’s housing-development work has been...
Ganahl: A problem solver, not a politician
I’m Heidi Ganahl, and I’m running for governor to be a voice for all of Colorado. I am a mom, an entrepreneur, a CEO, a survivor. When I was 27, I lost my young husband in a plane crash. I picked myself up and turned an idea he and I had dreamt up into the country’s largest pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow.
Carnes: Voting for stupid people
“Do you consider yourself too stupid to vote?”. “You just said you still have issues to research and weren’t sure about a few candidates yet.”. I just received the ballot in the mail a few days ago. What’s the rush, and what does that have to do with cranial capacity?
Sharp differences between Meghan Lukens, Savannah Wolfson in House District 26 debate
The candidates running for Colorado House District 26 showed sharp differences in a Wednesday debate in Eagle. Democrat Meghan Lukens stressed her “Three E’s” platform on the economy, the environment and education. Republican Savannah Wolfson focused on rising prices and affordability, law enforcement and “standing up for our part of the state.”
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Eagle County commissioner candidates share goals, disagree on role of government
Democratic incumbent Jeanne McQueeney and Republican challenger Brian Brandl shared similar priorities, but different opinions on how to reach them, during Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum in Eagle. McQueeney and Brandl are contesting the three-member Board of County Commissioners’ one open seat in the Nov. 8 election. The...
Letter: Standards-based grading
According to the column by Phil Qualman in the October 13 print edition of the Vail Daily, the Eagle County School District is moving toward a “standards-based grading model” to be used at all Eagle County schools. I have always thought that the primary purpose of our schools was to give students the opportunity to gain academic proficiency or at least a skillset that would give them a way to make a living and contribute to society. That is what I experienced in the Denver Public School system more than 50 years ago. I was tested, graded, and compared to others. It wasn’t always fun, but it was important to my intellectual and academic achievement.
Vail Daily to host Wednesday candidate forum at the Eagle County Building in Eagle
The Vail Daily will host a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Eagle County Room of the Eagle County Administration Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Local candidates set to appear include incumbent Eagle County...
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue
The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken into custody outside the Eagle County building...
Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action
While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
Texts to Eagle County residents encourage people to vote in person on Election Day
Several unaffiliated voters in Eagle County on Oct. 14 received text messages encouraging them to vote in person Nov. 8. The messages claim to be from the Eagle County Republican Party. The message. This message was sent Oct. 14, before ballots were mailed:. “Wait! (Name) did you get your ballot?...
Eagle Valley’s Sarah Brubeck named Colorado’s high school PE teacher of the year
For the past 15 years, Sarah Brubeck has taught physical education at her alma mater, Eagle Valley High School, and has been driven by her passion to create a lifelong love of health and fitness in her students. This October, Brubeck was honored for her work, being named the state’s high school physical education teacher of the year by SHAPE Colorado.
Eat Chat Parent event to address consent, healthy relationships and building youth confidence￼
IF YOU GO... What: Eat Chat Parent: Your Voice Matters: Consent, Healthy Relationships, and Building Youth Confidence When: Tuesday, Oct 25, 5:30 p.m. Where: Eagle Valley Middle School More info: MountainYouth.org/EatChatParent. Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and...
Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson
I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
Lewis: Do pigs have constitutional rights?
The Supreme Court just agreed to hear an interesting case about pigs. A new California law requires that any pork sold in the state must come from pigs that are raised under specific conditions. From what I could glean, it is mostly about the size of the pen for the pig. This rule is not just for pigs raised in California; it applies to any pork sold into the state. Pork producers believe the law is unconstitutional.
Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits
My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
