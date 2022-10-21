ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate

By John LaConte
Vail Daily
 4 days ago
Vail Daily

Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

O’Dea: A voice for working Coloradans

The problem with Washington, D.C. is that it has too many senators and representatives who have never worked a hard day in their lives. I’ve worked, and I’ve struggled, like so many of you have worked and struggled. And that’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate, to...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Ganahl: A problem solver, not a politician

I’m Heidi Ganahl, and I’m running for governor to be a voice for all of Colorado. I am a mom, an entrepreneur, a CEO, a survivor. When I was 27, I lost my young husband in a plane crash. I picked myself up and turned an idea he and I had dreamt up into the country’s largest pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Carnes: Voting for stupid people

“Do you consider yourself too stupid to vote?”. “You just said you still have issues to research and weren’t sure about a few candidates yet.”. I just received the ballot in the mail a few days ago. What’s the rush, and what does that have to do with cranial capacity?
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?

On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Standards-based grading

According to the column by Phil Qualman in the October 13 print edition of the Vail Daily, the Eagle County School District is moving toward a “standards-based grading model” to be used at all Eagle County schools. I have always thought that the primary purpose of our schools was to give students the opportunity to gain academic proficiency or at least a skillset that would give them a way to make a living and contribute to society. That is what I experienced in the Denver Public School system more than 50 years ago. I was tested, graded, and compared to others. It wasn’t always fun, but it was important to my intellectual and academic achievement.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action

While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson

I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Lewis: Do pigs have constitutional rights?

The Supreme Court just agreed to hear an interesting case about pigs. A new California law requires that any pork sold in the state must come from pigs that are raised under specific conditions. From what I could glean, it is mostly about the size of the pen for the pig. This rule is not just for pigs raised in California; it applies to any pork sold into the state. Pork producers believe the law is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits

My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: In support of improved transit

As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail, CO
