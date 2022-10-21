Read full article on original website
Mama June Shannon Looks Unrecognizable in Stunning Glam Photo, Fans Accuse Her of Using ‘Filters’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don't need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented...
Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #3
“Counting On” alum Joy-Anna Duggar has another bun in the oven!. Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. On Wednesday, Duggar wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 is on the way! Full video is on YouTube now!”. In the YouTube video, Duggar teared up after learning...
Tri-City Herald
Mama June Looks Unrecognizable in New Makeup Photo, According to Fans: ‘You Don’t Need Photoshop’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don’t need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented under the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s Saturday, October 15, Instagram post. “Filters work miracles,” another alleged, whereas a third wrote, “Girl used faceapp lmao I see you June [sic].”
realitytitbit.com
Mama June proves she's pretty in pink as she unveils 'beautiful' new look
Mama June, famous mom of Toddlers and Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo, has showed fans her glamorous side after getting her hair and makeup done. The reality star, who had her own show titled Road to Redemption, was hailed as ‘gorgeous’ by fans after she shared the results.
The Hollywood Gossip
Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon SHADE Mama June Shannon on TikTok
For years, now, Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon have been doing their own thing without Mama June. Yes, she’s their mother. But June’s personal troubles and catastrophic decisions have meant that she has not fulfilled that role for them in some time. Not even for Alana, who is still a minor. Lauryn stepped in.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar: Josh is (Basically) Dead to Me!
At long last, the day may have finally come for Anna Duggar. According to a close friend, the mother of seven will never actually file for divorce from her unethical husband — despite the fact that he cheated on her AND has been convicted of downloading explicit material of underage children.
Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock
Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The Hollywood Gossip
Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."
Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person. As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1. And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters
Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Anna Duggar Was Never ‘Accepted’ by the Duggar Family Women, According to Childhood Friend
Josh Duggar's wife, Anna Duggar, was allegedly never accepted by the Duggar family sisters, according to a source once close to Anna.
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
