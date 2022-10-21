ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #3

“Counting On” alum Joy-Anna Duggar has another bun in the oven!. Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. On Wednesday, Duggar wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 is on the way! Full video is on YouTube now!”. In the YouTube video, Duggar teared up after learning...
Mama June Looks Unrecognizable in New Makeup Photo, According to Fans: ‘You Don’t Need Photoshop’

Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don’t need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented under the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s Saturday, October 15, Instagram post. “Filters work miracles,” another alleged, whereas a third wrote, “Girl used faceapp lmao I see you June [sic].”
Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon SHADE Mama June Shannon on TikTok

For years, now, Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon have been doing their own thing without Mama June. Yes, she’s their mother. But June’s personal troubles and catastrophic decisions have meant that she has not fulfilled that role for them in some time. Not even for Alana, who is still a minor. Lauryn stepped in.
Anna Duggar: Josh is (Basically) Dead to Me!

At long last, the day may have finally come for Anna Duggar. According to a close friend, the mother of seven will never actually file for divorce from her unethical husband — despite the fact that he cheated on her AND has been convicted of downloading explicit material of underage children.
Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."

Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person. As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1. And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.

