The Verge
TikTok is increasingly becoming a news source
More and more Americans are getting their news from TikTok, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. The percentage of people getting news from TikTok has tripled since 2020; around 10 percent of all US adults now regularly get news on the app. For adults under 30, that number jumps to 26 percent.
Chinese spies allegedly tried to obstruct Huawei investigation
The Justice Department has announced charges against two Chinese intelligence officers, accusing them of attempting to obstruct a US investigation into the telecommunications giant Huawei. In charging documents made public on Monday, defendants Guochum He and Zheng Wang were accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to obtain...
Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation
Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
PayPal is getting more secure passkey logins
PayPal announced today that passkeys are being added as a new, password-less login method to secure PayPal accounts for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users on PayPal.com, with plans to expand passkeys to other platforms as they add support. PayPal passkeys are rolling out to US customers today and will be available to “additional countries” in early 2023.
Indian news outlet The Wire retracts its story on Meta
The Wire, an independent news outlet based in India, retracted its story that accused Meta of granting an Indian politician special permissions to remove posts on its platforms. In an update posted on Sunday, The Wire says it has decided to retract its report after “certain discrepancies” emerged in the evidence it used to back up its claims.
Google Chrome will no longer support Windows 7 next year
Google will release the final version of Chrome for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 sometime next year. Chrome 110, which is tentatively scheduled to be released on February 7th, 2023, will be the last version that supports the two older Microsoft operating systems, according to a Google support page (via Android Police).
Vergecast: Short passwords, baby cybersecurity, and choosing a VPN
Have you ever wondered where your “random” password came from? Is there such a thing as a not-random-enough password, or maybe a too-random password? How long should that password be, anyway, and why won’t some platforms let it be longer? Oh, and which VPN should you use, and how should you know? And really, what’s the worst a compromised website can do to you?
TiVo is making its case as a smart TV platform
Remember TiVo? It still exists, even if you probably haven’t used a TiVo device in quite awhile. (Unless you’re one of the few who tried the company’s Android TV dongle.) Even though the vast majority of people have since moved to TV software that is built into their device or runs on a dedicated piece of hardware like the Apple TV, TiVo owner Xperi is getting into the TV software game with TiVo OS.
Microsoft’s new $599 Mac Mini-like PC is designed to improve Windows on Arm
Microsoft is launching its own version of the Mac Mini today with a $599 PC that’s designed for developers to build native Arm apps for Windows 11. Known previously as Project Volterra, the Windows Dev Kit 2023 (what a name) will be available today in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US. Developers will be able to purchase the device, but really anyone wanting a miniature Windows on Arm machine can buy one, too.
Apple releases macOS Ventura, with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more
Apple has released macOS 13, also known as Ventura, the latest version of its desktop operating system. It includes features like the Stage Manager window management system, the ability to edit and unsend iMessages like you can in iOS 16, and the Continuity Camera feature that turns your iPhone into a webcam.
Microsoft’s Windows-flavored Android 12L arrives on the Surface Duo
The Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 are getting Windows-like UI tweaks, as well as the improvements that come with Android 12L, an operating system built specifically for devices with larger screens. In an update on its blog, Microsoft shared some of the changes coming to its folding phone, which include revamped icons, colors, and controls made to look as if they’re on a Windows device.
Galaxy S22 phones are starting to get their Android 13 update
Reports are emerging from Galaxy S22 series owners that the stable version of Android 13 is now available to download following weeks of beta updates. As reported by Android Authority and Sammobile, European Galaxy S22 users have taken to Twitter and Reddit to confirm the One UI 5 update, which doesn’t appear to be available to the US market at this time.
Plastic packaging isn’t really ‘recyclable’ in the US, Greenpeace report says
We’ve known for years that plastic recycling rates are low, but they’ve managed to get even worse. The state of plastic recycling in the US is so abysmal that no plastic packaging can even be considered recyclable, according to a new report published today by environmental group Greenpeace.
The AirPods Max ANC downgrade might not be all in your head.
Last month, my colleague Umar Shakir blogged about how he’s convinced the AirPods Max’s active noise cancellation has gotten worse following the 4E71 firmware update from May. But now we may have the evidence to back it up. In an update to a review published by RTings, the...
