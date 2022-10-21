Read full article on original website
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
VTDigger
Congrats to Vermont
I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
This Hilltown Bakery is Expanding Their Business Outside of the Bucks County Area with a New Shop
The local, family-owned bakery is opening another location outside of the Bucks County area. A popular Bucks County bakery is expanding their operations outside of the area after almost three decades of local treats and service. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in...
Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats
Screenshots and archived content from the YouTube channel of Republican Jarrod Sammis appear to show the candidate questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and joking about shooting communists. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats.
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Vermonter allegedly fires rifle during fight
A 21-year-old Wells, Vermont man was arrested after an incident in Wells on Friday.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
theyankeexpress.com
Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’
Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
getawaymavens.com
Apple Tree Inn Lenox MA Review
Kudos to the guys who surveyed the Massachusetts Berkshires entertainment scene and thought, “You know what this place needs? A cool ole hotel with a year round intimate performance space for folk-rock, blues, and jazz musicians, and other indie artists.” And so, the Apple Tree Inn, and its cozy, woodworked, dimly lit Ostrich Room, was reborn.
WNYT
Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
KEENE, N.H. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Saturday that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday evening. City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building hit by the plane but “those on the plane have perished.”
Repeat offender sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy
A Vermont man was sentenced to prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in New England.
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society over-capacity, cites inflation as one cause
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s intake rate is 24 percent higher than Oct. 2021 and that increased number of pets in need is straining their staff and resources. Gail Hughes-Morey, Senior Vice President of Operations, said vet shortages and the cost of living are playing a significant role in the number […]
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 21-23
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Halloween events to the first-ever Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational, there are quite a few things happening on October 21, 22, and 23.
wabi.tv
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
