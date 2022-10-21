KEENE, N.H. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Saturday that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday evening. City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building hit by the plane but “those on the plane have perished.”

