ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

New Amtrak service makes a strong start

By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Congrats to Vermont

I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
VERMONT STATE
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’

Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
DORSET, VT
getawaymavens.com

Apple Tree Inn Lenox MA Review

Kudos to the guys who surveyed the Massachusetts Berkshires entertainment scene and thought, “You know what this place needs? A cool ole hotel with a year round intimate performance space for folk-rock, blues, and jazz musicians, and other indie artists.” And so, the Apple Tree Inn, and its cozy, woodworked, dimly lit Ostrich Room, was reborn.
LENOX, MA
WNYT

Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Saturday that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday evening. City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building hit by the plane but “those on the plane have perished.”
KEENE, NH
wabi.tv

Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
KEENE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy