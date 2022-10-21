Gresham, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
