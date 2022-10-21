ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Explains Importance of Airing Andrew’s Fake Tears, Nancy and Bartise’s Abortion Disagreement and More

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Love Is Blind,” now streaming on Netflix. Ever since “Love Is Blind” debuted on Netflix, it’s been a hit that viewers can’t get enough of. Season 3 is no different, already climbing the streaming service’s Top 10 chart. In fact, the CEO of Kinetic Content, the company behind the show, says it’s “the best season ever” — thanks to the vulnerable cast. “They were really real, raw and honest and embraced the entire journey of trying to find love and seeing whether the love that they had found could sustain the obstacles that...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Quilted Women’s Jackets for Staying Cozy and Chic All Fall and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You know a trend has officially gained momentum when a handful of top tastemakers bless the streets with their take on it. From Bella Hadid in Burberry to Hailey Bieber in Vetements to Rihanna in Celine, all of these stars have stepped out in quilted jackets this year, demonstrating that there is an elegant way to wear a glorified blanket as outerwear if styled correctly.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Dads, Grads...
Robb Report

At NYC’s Artesano, Chef Rodrigo Fernandini Conjures Classic Peruvian Cuisine With a Twist

Artesano, a new Peruvian restaurant in Tribeca, is aiming to give diners a taste of South America without the hours-long flight. Chef Rodrigo Fernandini, whose resume includes Michelin-starred spots in Silicon Valley like Chez TJ and Madera, has crafted a menu that takes you through his home country’s greatest hits, with modern flair à la New York City. With a name that translates to “handcrafted,” Artesano is highlighting the care and attention that goes into each dish, whether it’s ceviche or short ribs. To start, diners will have their choice of hot and cold starters. The house ceviche (catch of the day,...
