The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Explains Importance of Airing Andrew’s Fake Tears, Nancy and Bartise’s Abortion Disagreement and More
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Love Is Blind,” now streaming on Netflix. Ever since “Love Is Blind” debuted on Netflix, it’s been a hit that viewers can’t get enough of. Season 3 is no different, already climbing the streaming service’s Top 10 chart. In fact, the CEO of Kinetic Content, the company behind the show, says it’s “the best season ever” — thanks to the vulnerable cast. “They were really real, raw and honest and embraced the entire journey of trying to find love and seeing whether the love that they had found could sustain the obstacles that...
The Best Quilted Women’s Jackets for Staying Cozy and Chic All Fall and Beyond
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You know a trend has officially gained momentum when a handful of top tastemakers bless the streets with their take on it. From Bella Hadid in Burberry to Hailey Bieber in Vetements to Rihanna in Celine, all of these stars have stepped out in quilted jackets this year, demonstrating that there is an elegant way to wear a glorified blanket as outerwear if styled correctly.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Dads, Grads...
At NYC’s Artesano, Chef Rodrigo Fernandini Conjures Classic Peruvian Cuisine With a Twist
Artesano, a new Peruvian restaurant in Tribeca, is aiming to give diners a taste of South America without the hours-long flight. Chef Rodrigo Fernandini, whose resume includes Michelin-starred spots in Silicon Valley like Chez TJ and Madera, has crafted a menu that takes you through his home country’s greatest hits, with modern flair à la New York City. With a name that translates to “handcrafted,” Artesano is highlighting the care and attention that goes into each dish, whether it’s ceviche or short ribs. To start, diners will have their choice of hot and cold starters. The house ceviche (catch of the day,...
"Hocus Pocus" Actor Omri Katz Admitted That He Was Totally Stoned While Filming The Movie
"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"
