ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7 game

Week 7 of the NFL season concludes with a "Monday Night Football" meeting of teams that often don't get an opportunity to meet one another. After four straight weeks of divisional rivalries, this week's installment of "Monday Night Football" sees the Bears take on the Patriots for just the 14th time in the regular season and the first time since 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
ng-sportingnews.com

Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Dolphins don't have a 1st-round draft pick in 2023: Tom Brady, Sean Payton and tampering

The Dolphins are facing a rarity in 2023: they won't have a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft despite not trading it away. Miami lost its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the 2022 offseason as punishment for tampering related to attempts to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The league's investigation found "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity." Team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, which means he will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the team's game vs. the Steelers.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 8 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

A two-team bye week is a nice reprieve after last week's four-team bloodbath, but considering the Chiefs and Chargers are the idle squads, fantasy football owners will still have holes in their rosters. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 8 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Heat betting on Kyle Lowry bounce-back season: Why point guard's return to All-Star form is East's biggest unknown

Miami's season didn't get off to the best start. Despite being close to full strength, the Heat fell in their season opener to a Bulls team that was without one of their All-Stars and is projected to be in Play-In territory. Jimmy Butler put up his usual numbers, but both Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry struggled offensively, combining to shoot 6-for-22 from the field.
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Phil Kessel Ironman Streak: How the Golden Knights forward’s NHL record stacks up against all-time leaders in NFL, MLB and NBA

History will be made on Tuesday night in San Jose, as Phil Kessel gets set to become the NHL's new ironman leader for the most consecutive games played in league history. The forward will be playing in his 990th NHL game in a row when the Golden Knights take the ice against the Sharks, breaking the record set last year by Keith Yandle.
ng-sportingnews.com

Commanders fans chant, have 'Sell the Team' signs and paper bags removed by security during Packers game

Dan Snyder's grip of the Washington Commanders seems to be loosening a bit, but his control over the message seems as strong as ever. As has been the case for the better part of his two-decade stint as owner, fans are exceptionally mad with the Snyder family. Tanya Snyder was greeted by "sell the team" chants when she was shown on the video board on Sunday, while other fans in the stands responded with signs that mirrored the chant.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

College football rankings: Projecting 2022 Playoff picture after three unbeatens lose in Week 8

The Pac-12 put a matchup between ranked teams in front of the nation for the third straight week. This time, No. 10 Oregon took advantage with a 45-30 victory against No. 9 UCLA at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Bo Nix continued to surprise with a 22 of 28 passing performance that included 283 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. The Bruins fell from the undefeated ranks, and now the Pac-12's best chance to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016 hinges on one potential matchup.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 8

Two more teams fell from the undefeated ranks on Saturday, providing some variety to a Week 8 slate that otherwise didn't live up to last week's action. The biggest loss suffered among the top 10 was by No. 7 Ole Miss, which jumped out to a 17-3 lead over LSU before getting outscored 42-3 by the Tigers in what ultimately was a 45-20 loss. That defeat is not a season-ender by any means for the Rebels, but it does take a lot of the shine off a season in which they started 7-0.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College Football Playoff ranking schedule, release dates & more to know about the 2022 CFP selection

One of the most contentious periods of the college football season is nearly here: The weekly release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The made-for-TV top 25 release will undoubtedly create some contentious debate over the last six weeks of the regular season, which of course is by design. The only thing to do is let the season play out.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy