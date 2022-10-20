Dan Snyder's grip of the Washington Commanders seems to be loosening a bit, but his control over the message seems as strong as ever. As has been the case for the better part of his two-decade stint as owner, fans are exceptionally mad with the Snyder family. Tanya Snyder was greeted by "sell the team" chants when she was shown on the video board on Sunday, while other fans in the stands responded with signs that mirrored the chant.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO