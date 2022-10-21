With another NFL Sunday in the books, fantasy football owners are doing their weekly recap to sort through the injury carnage. On Sunday, two young running backs (Breece Hall and Chuba Hubbard) exited early after hot stars. While it seems like Hubbard avoided serious issues, Hall's diagnosis for the rest of the season does not look great. If Hall or Hubbard is out for Week 8, owners will have to check out the waiver wire once again to see what RB depth is left.

