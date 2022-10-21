ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick to host hundreds for worldwide education conference

By Jillian Atelsek
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

More than 400 people are expected in Frederick this weekend for a conference on education research.

ResearchED — a nonprofit that aims to "bridge the gap between research and practice in education," according to its website — is hosting its U.S. conference in Frederick this year. Previous conferences have been held in 16 countries across four continents, said Meg Lee, director of FCPS' Organizational Development Department.

Frederick, MD
