Police to announce charges in attack on postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Wednesday morning, days after another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week. It happened at a gas station in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood around 9:15 Saturday morning. A letter carrier said she was assaulted while in her USPS truck. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital and released shortly later. Police say the victim was trying to get into the truck when the offender, who was already inside,...
WGN News
Up to $25K reward for information on armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Matteson
MATTESON, Ill. — USPS is looking for the man suspected in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Matteson. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the robbery that occurred on Oct. 13. SEE ALSO: 42-year-old USPS carrier […]
cwbchicago.com
How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.
Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in the Loop overnight is the 11th person shot on the same block this year
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a car in the 400 block of South Wells on Friday evening. He is the 11th person shot on the same block this year. The Loop has now recorded 36 shooting victims in 2022, far more than any...
WGN News
Update: Stolen dog seen on on video found
Pluto is a 5-year-old dog and in need of his medication, family says.
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
WGN TV
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
2 women charged for stealing $1,200 worth of cologne at Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack, high-speed police chase
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two women were charged with burglary and aggravated fleeing for stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack store in Oak Brook Terrace. Aaliyah Guy, 24, was seen running out of Nordstrom Rack with a backpack entering the passenger side of a Kia. Later, Kaphree Jordan, 26, left […]
Off-duty CPD officer involved in shootout during attempted armed robbery in Calumet Heights: police
Chicago police said an off-duty officer was involved in an exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights Thursday evening during an attempted armed robbery.
Chicago USPS letter carrier locks herself in Pilsen foyer while men steal mail
"It was just instinct."
WGN News
Man fatally shot, delivery driver injured while sitting in parked car on South Side
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was fatally shot and a delivery driver was injured while sitting in a parked vehicle in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of East 79th Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the man and a 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle […]
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times, critically hurt in Englewood, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
17-year-old shot in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was shot in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was on 81st near Sacramento when someone shot him in both legs. He was hospitalized in good condition. There are no suspects in custody.
CBS Chicago
Robbers take at least $118,000 from armored truck at Dolton bank
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – Robbers held up the crew of an armored car at an ATM in Dolton on Friday.Dolton's police chief told CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey they took at least $118,000. He said the two-man crew was overpowered by three men in masks with guns.The FBI said they were called around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The call was for an armed robbery at the ATM located at the U.S. Bank near Sibley and Lincoln.Dolton police, FBI agents and ATF agents were on the scene soon after. They interviewed the two-man armored car crew.Police said the suspects were three...
