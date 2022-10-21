ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

UPATE: About 8,500 acres burned in Ellis Co. during Sunday wildfire

5:42 a.m. Monday UPDATE from the Ellis County Fire Department. At approximately 3:20 pm Sunday, the Ellis County Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a large grass fire approaching Ellis County from Ness County. Shortly after arriving on scene, fire crews identified the fire had already entered Ellis County. Many of the fire companies in Ellis County were already responding to three other fire calls for service. As fire crews arrived on scene in southwest Ellis County, crews were met with 60+ MPH winds and low visibility due to smoke and dust. The location of the fire was in a remote area where the fire was difficult to access as it is open range with very limited county roads.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

October overdoses on increase in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There has been an alarming increase in overdoses in Reno County during the month of October. There have been 27 overdoses that have occurred, including two that resulted in fatalities. The Reno County Health Department has been collecting data of suspected overdoses and issuing alerts for...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in rollover involving 12-year-old driver

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 12-year-old boy was injured, and a 36-year-old man was killed following a rollover in northwest Kansas. It happened Sunday around 3:15 p.m. in Gove County on County Road 78 and County Road AA. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the boy from Quinter was driving the Chevy pickup when […]
GOVE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Superintendent issues statement on gun at HMS-7 Friday

USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson issued a statement Friday after a gun was found and confiscated from a student at HMS-7. Below is that statement. Friday morning, Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school for the day. Through proper reporting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy