Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
2 pedestrians hospitalized after crash in western Kansas
A crash in Ellis County sent two pedestrians to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
adastraradio.com
Great Bend Man Dies After Cement Truck Goes Airborne, Rolls in Central Kansas
RUSSELL, Kan. (KNS/KAKE) – A cement truck driver was killed Wednesday when his vehicle crashed in central Kansas. KAKE TV reports(link is external) that the accident happened around 2:30 pm on U.S. Highway 281, north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the...
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
UPATE: About 8,500 acres burned in Ellis Co. during Sunday wildfire
5:42 a.m. Monday UPDATE from the Ellis County Fire Department. At approximately 3:20 pm Sunday, the Ellis County Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a large grass fire approaching Ellis County from Ness County. Shortly after arriving on scene, fire crews identified the fire had already entered Ellis County. Many of the fire companies in Ellis County were already responding to three other fire calls for service. As fire crews arrived on scene in southwest Ellis County, crews were met with 60+ MPH winds and low visibility due to smoke and dust. The location of the fire was in a remote area where the fire was difficult to access as it is open range with very limited county roads.
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
Great Bend man killed in cement truck rollover
A man from Great Bend was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
October overdoses on increase in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There has been an alarming increase in overdoses in Reno County during the month of October. There have been 27 overdoses that have occurred, including two that resulted in fatalities. The Reno County Health Department has been collecting data of suspected overdoses and issuing alerts for...
Midnight Ranch opens north of Hays as new events venue
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
Kansas man killed in rollover involving 12-year-old driver
GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 12-year-old boy was injured, and a 36-year-old man was killed following a rollover in northwest Kansas. It happened Sunday around 3:15 p.m. in Gove County on County Road 78 and County Road AA. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the boy from Quinter was driving the Chevy pickup when […]
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
Weis wants to spread Hutchinson Regional's message all over Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the new Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Brittney Weis, one of her goals is to get the community to look again at Hutchinson Regional as living up to its name not just for Hutchinson, but for the region as a whole.
Superintendent issues statement on gun at HMS-7 Friday
USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson issued a statement Friday after a gun was found and confiscated from a student at HMS-7. Below is that statement. Friday morning, Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school for the day. Through proper reporting...
Great Bend hospital offering free breakfast to veterans on Veterans Day
To honor the veterans in our community and thank them for their service, The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend invites all veterans to breakfast on Veterans Day. This year, the health system is pleased to be able to hold this event in person after the pandemic challenges...
Great Bend Chamber celebrates EagleMed's new aircraft
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
Great Bend brewery promising a ‘pumpkin’ smashing good time
Dry Lake Brewing will be extending their premise once again for the 2nd annual Boos and Brews Halloween Party. The event will include a pumpkin smash fundraiser outside for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. At this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Attorney Allen Glendenning said the approved temporary extension...
