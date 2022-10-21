Read full article on original website
Related
Tens of thousands of migrants have cases thrown out of immigration court, as docs not filed
Tens of thousands of migrants have had cases thrown out by immigration judges this fiscal year after documents were not filed in time by DHS officials, new data shows.
US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice
When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn't have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.“It was a fake building. I didn’t understand what it was,” he said.Molina was among 13 migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. who agreed to share documents with The Associated Press that they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico....
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians
The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Washington Examiner
Soros-backed nonprofit group may have illegally used federal grants: GOP
EXCLUSIVE — A former Trump administration official and two congressional Republicans are demanding that President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services conduct an "audit" of its grants to a George Soros-funded nonprofit group to ensure the money hasn't been used illegally. Alianza Americas, an immigration advocacy group,...
Washington Examiner
Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request
Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
profarmer.com
U.S. Officials Had Secret Oil Deal with the Saudis… But Plan Went Awry
Pa. debate shocks some political analysts re: Fetterman’s display for Senate race. Abbreviated report today as I am in California for a speaking event. Political analysts were shocked by Democrat John Fetterman’s display in Tuesday night’s Senate debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, in which the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor repeatedly stumbled over his words — and lapsed into incoherence on more than one occasion. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggled to make himself understood throughout the showdown after releasing a doctor’s note last week that claimed he was fit to hold office. Despite using a closed captioning system to help him understand what the two debate moderators and Oz were saying, Fetterman repeatedly lapsed into uncomfortable silences and mixed up his words. The debate ultimately emphasized the deep policy differences between the candidates, with the two sparring over energy policy (fracking), abortion and the economy.
Washington Examiner
With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory
Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
gcaptain.com
House Lawmakers Demand Answers on ‘Novel and Problematic’ Jones Act Waivers
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers are demanding answers from the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his decision to waive the Jones Act to allow the delivery of fuel to Puerto Rico on foreign vessels. The first Jones Act waiver was issued on September 28 and allowed...
moderncampground.com
Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act
Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
US official rejects reports that multinational Haiti force is ‘in trouble’
A State Department official on Wednesday rejected recent reports that a U.S.-led effort to send a multinational military force to Haiti is “in trouble,” Reuters reported. “I strongly disagree with the idea that a resolution authorizing a multinational force is in peril,” Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told reporters, per Reuters.
Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended
MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Releases Migrant Encounter Numbers Friday
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has the crucial role of not only securing the United States borders but also supporting international trade and travel at the more than 300 ports of entry into the United States. The migrant encounter September report numbers for the Southern border were released late on Friday, October 21st, so let's take a look at the report and see exactly what is happening at our borders.
US News and World Report
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Biden administration answers student loan court challenge; says the plan is legal
The federal government said six states suing to stop the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan cannot prove they will be injured if the debt relief program is put into place. Answering a suit that has led to a federal judge temporarily suspending the program on Friday, attorneys representing...
Comments / 2