Pa. debate shocks some political analysts re: Fetterman’s display for Senate race. Abbreviated report today as I am in California for a speaking event. Political analysts were shocked by Democrat John Fetterman’s display in Tuesday night’s Senate debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, in which the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor repeatedly stumbled over his words — and lapsed into incoherence on more than one occasion. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggled to make himself understood throughout the showdown after releasing a doctor’s note last week that claimed he was fit to hold office. Despite using a closed captioning system to help him understand what the two debate moderators and Oz were saying, Fetterman repeatedly lapsed into uncomfortable silences and mixed up his words. The debate ultimately emphasized the deep policy differences between the candidates, with the two sparring over energy policy (fracking), abortion and the economy.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO