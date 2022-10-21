ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn't have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.“It was a fake building. I didn’t understand what it was,” he said.Molina was among 13 migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. who agreed to share documents with The Associated Press that they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico....
FLORIDA STATE
Border Report

Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians

The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Washington Examiner

Soros-backed nonprofit group may have illegally used federal grants: GOP

EXCLUSIVE — A former Trump administration official and two congressional Republicans are demanding that President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services conduct an "audit" of its grants to a George Soros-funded nonprofit group to ensure the money hasn't been used illegally. Alianza Americas, an immigration advocacy group,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
GEORGIA STATE
profarmer.com

U.S. Officials Had Secret Oil Deal with the Saudis… But Plan Went Awry

Pa. debate shocks some political analysts re: Fetterman’s display for Senate race. Abbreviated report today as I am in California for a speaking event. Political analysts were shocked by Democrat John Fetterman’s display in Tuesday night’s Senate debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, in which the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor repeatedly stumbled over his words — and lapsed into incoherence on more than one occasion. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggled to make himself understood throughout the showdown after releasing a doctor’s note last week that claimed he was fit to hold office. Despite using a closed captioning system to help him understand what the two debate moderators and Oz were saying, Fetterman repeatedly lapsed into uncomfortable silences and mixed up his words. The debate ultimately emphasized the deep policy differences between the candidates, with the two sparring over energy policy (fracking), abortion and the economy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory

Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
WASHINGTON STATE
moderncampground.com

Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act

Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
The Hill

US official rejects reports that multinational Haiti force is ‘in trouble’

A State Department official on Wednesday rejected recent reports that a U.S.-led effort to send a multinational military force to Haiti is “in trouble,” Reuters reported. “I strongly disagree with the idea that a resolution authorizing a multinational force is in peril,” Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told reporters, per Reuters.
Reuters

Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
The Maine Writer

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Releases Migrant Encounter Numbers Friday

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has the crucial role of not only securing the United States borders but also supporting international trade and travel at the more than 300 ports of entry into the United States. The migrant encounter September report numbers for the Southern border were released late on Friday, October 21st, so let's take a look at the report and see exactly what is happening at our borders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy