Is Russell Wilson playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Jets-Broncos

While some fantasy football owners are rejoicing at the returns of QBs Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa (and Kenny Pickett avoiding the Steelers' final injury report), others are scrambling at fantasy's highest-scoring position. It doesn't help that the struggling Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. While Wilson hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in most formats, his playing status does affect some fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
What channel is Cowboys vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game

Dan Campbell said after the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Patriots that he believed his team hit "rock bottom," a statement that will be put to the test on Sunday. The Cowboys could represent an even greater challenge for Detroit, with Dak Prescott on track to return from a thumb injury that cost him five games. Powered by a dominant defense, Dallas went 4-1 in his absence and could quickly morph into one of the NFL's most complete teams if Prescott's return jumpstarts the offense.
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7 game

Week 7 of the NFL season concludes with a "Monday Night Football" meeting of teams that often don't get an opportunity to meet one another. After four straight weeks of divisional rivalries, this week's installment of "Monday Night Football" sees the Bears take on the Patriots for just the 14th time in the regular season and the first time since 2018.
Bears vs. Patriots live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable

After four straight weeks of divisional battles, "Monday Night Football" takes on a much different tone in Week 7. This Monday, the Bears and Patriots go head-to-head for the first time since 2018 and just the 14th time ever in the regular season. The series between the franchises dates to 1973 and also includes Chicago's rout of New England in Super Bowl 20.
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 8: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Forrest Gump loved football, and not just because he loved to run. He also appreciated the randomness of the game, which paralleled the unpredictability of existence. The NFL version of "Life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you're gonna get" could very well be "any given Sunday." We have witnessed some very random stuff this season, especially with defenses, and with every point taking on more importance at this stage of the fantasy football season, we really have to buckle down at D/ST. Our Week 8 fantasy defense rankings can help you pinpoint those important sleepers and waiver-wire streamers.
Why Dolphins don't have a 1st-round draft pick in 2023: Tom Brady, Sean Payton and tampering

The Dolphins are facing a rarity in 2023: they won't have a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft despite not trading it away. Miami lost its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the 2022 offseason as punishment for tampering related to attempts to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The league's investigation found "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity." Team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, which means he will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the team's game vs. the Steelers.
Is Christian McCaffrey playing Week 7? Fantasy update for 49ers-Chiefs

In one of the more notable in-season NFL trades of recent memory, the Panthers shipped off star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for several future draft picks. The move has major fantasy football implications, as McCaffrey will be inserted into one of the more efficient offensives in the league. The biggest question fantasy owners are contemplating at the moment is McCaffrey's status for Week 7. He was traded late Thursday night, so can he really suit up and play a key role this Sunday?
Is Mark Andrews playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Browns

Mark Andrews is off to a phenomenal start once again this season, but a knee injury complicates his status for Baltimore's Week 7 matchup against Cleveland. With Andrews sitting as a set-it-and-forget-it TE1 when healthy, his playing status has a huge effect on fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Darren Waller (hamstring) has already been ruled out, and with Dallas Goedert, Dawson Knox, Tyler Higbee, and Irv Smith Jr. on bye, the Week 7 TE rankings are already thin. If Andrews is out, a waiver-wire sleeper like Ravens backup Isaiah Likely could find his way into starting lineups.
Explaining the Tua Rule: How Tua Tagovailoa changed NFL's concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the unfortunate distinction of having a new NFL rule named after him for all the wrong reasons. The "Tua Rule," an update to the league's concussion protocol, was enacted following widespread public outcry after the third-year Miami signal-caller suffered a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Bengals. Perceived missteps by the Dolphins the week prior against the Bills resulted in scathing criticism — and an update — to the NFL's protocol shortly thereafter.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Breece Hall, Chuba Hubbard affecting Week 8 waiver pickups

With another NFL Sunday in the books, fantasy football owners are doing their weekly recap to sort through the injury carnage. On Sunday, two young running backs (Breece Hall and Chuba Hubbard) exited early after hot stars. While it seems like Hubbard avoided serious issues, Hall's diagnosis for the rest of the season does not look great. If Hall or Hubbard is out for Week 8, owners will have to check out the waiver wire once again to see what RB depth is left.

