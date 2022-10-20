Forrest Gump loved football, and not just because he loved to run. He also appreciated the randomness of the game, which paralleled the unpredictability of existence. The NFL version of "Life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you're gonna get" could very well be "any given Sunday." We have witnessed some very random stuff this season, especially with defenses, and with every point taking on more importance at this stage of the fantasy football season, we really have to buckle down at D/ST. Our Week 8 fantasy defense rankings can help you pinpoint those important sleepers and waiver-wire streamers.

