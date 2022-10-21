Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex at edge of Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A 23-year-old man died Sunday after being shot at an apartment complex at the edge of the Little Woods area, New Orleans police said. His name has not been released. The shooting was reported to authorities at 4:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane (map). The man...
NOLA.com
Standoff in Gentilly ends after more than 8 hours; man, child unharmed, NOPD says
A standoff in Gentilly ended just before noon when a man with a gun peacefully surrendered, New Orleans police said. He had been barricaded inside his home with his child for more than eight hours. The child was not harmed, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
WDSU
Ponchatoula police arrest man accused in bar shooting
PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an area bar Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at the Ole Skool Bar around 12:30 a.m. According to police, officers responded to the bar and found a person shot in...
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Cops catch man after Saturday shooting in New Orleans
Police say they quickly found and arrested a man who shot and wounded a victim Saturday morning. “The male victim was bending down into his vehicle to retrieve an item when an armed suspect approached from behind.
fox8live.com
Car stolen in New Orleans with infant inside, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A car was stolen Sunday morning with an infant still inside, according to NOPD. The incident happened at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. Police say the person’s vehicle was stolen from the location by an unknown subject, with the victim’s infant child inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
The victim arrived at a hospital around 4:15 p.m. after someone drove him there. The victim, who suffered multiple wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
Pontchartrain Park standoff ends peacefully
The man who led officers on the standoff for nearly 10 hours peacefully surrendered around 11:40 a.m. The infant in the home with him is safe and in the care of its mother.
NOLA.com
Woman hit, killed by driver while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue late Sunday, New Orleans police said. Her name and age have not been released. She was crossing Claiborne Avenue around 10 p.m. near Josephine Street (map), when police said a man in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, travelling eastbound, hit her.
cenlanow.com
One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond
HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
NOPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Central City on Sunday night
According to police, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street just before 10 p.m. on Claiborne Avenue.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
Two women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old woman were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive just after 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
Man killed, three wounded in shooting in St. Roch area, New Orleans police say
One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street on Friday at 10:14 p.m. to find a man fatally wounded near a house. He died at hospital.
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0