SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Flu season is here, and so is an uptick in cases, which means health experts across the globe are urging people to get their shots. Across the United States, more states, including Georgia and Texas, are seeing a greater surge of influenza cases than the past couple years. The surge is also prevalent here in New York State and Pennsylvania.

SAYRE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO