ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Off-duty Fire Deputy rescues person from Longmeadow house fire

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aod8l_0ih6lf6z00

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow resident was rescued by an off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy during a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Hadley woman facing charges after allegedly attacking officers with bee hives during Longmeadow eviction

Longmeadow firefighters were called to Meadowlark Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Deputy Chief Macsata was off-duty and on his way home when the call came in. He detoured to the home and got there before the first fire truck.

When he approached the home, one of the residents informed him there was someone still inside the house that was on fire. Macsata grabbed a fire extinguisher and entered the home and dragged the resident out of the house to safety.

Both residents were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries but are expected to be okay. Longmeadow firefighters extinguished the fire with help from East Longmeadow, Agawam, and Thompsonville Fire Departments.

The home was significantly damaged by the smoke, fire and water. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead

A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
HOLLISTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy