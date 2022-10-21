Read full article on original website
Tina Russell
3d ago
I don't understand....with all the "resources" and all this agency can't find someone who they know ALL the information about her? But then again there's so many innocent people who are locked up and have died because of lies. Yes, our justice system needs some form of correction. (This is ONLY my opinion)
4
chadlove5
3d ago
50 million have crossed the boarder under B&H watch. The drug cartels come and go as they please, why not start were the biggest problem is and work down to the little ones. Not a save street in America. We have turned into the country the immigrants came from. 180 different country's, you wonder why America is so divided. Oh well ! everything ends. Even nations.
4
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
Tulare County man arrested for shooting brother-in-law, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head by his brother-in-law Saturday night in Woodville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Road 168 in Woodville for a shooting. According to authorities, the […]
KGET 17
1 arrested in catalytic converter theft, vehicle pursuit: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after leading police in a vehicle pursuit Sunday morning in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress at 7:11 a.m., on Hunter Avenue just east of...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
Customer reacts to ongoing burglaries at storage facility
A local storage facility under attack, facing at least a dozen break ins this year alone. Now customers concerned for their belongings are calling for action.
Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale
The owner of "For the Birds and More" in Oildale says she has surveillance video of the thieves shoving the birds, some of them still needing to be hand-fed, into backpacks and pillowcases.
Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
Bakersfield Now
Police recover stolen French Bulldog, continues search for suspect
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police officers recover a stolen French Bulldog, but is searching for the alleged suspect. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 Block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft investigation. BPD said...
‘Who or why?’ Mother of murdered Jessica Martinez pleads to public for answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, who went missing and was murdered more than 30 years ago, responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s offer of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her case. “I’m very grateful that this reward has finally happened and that Jessica’s name is out […]
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession
PORTERVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement put a stop to the operations of a Tulare man who was storing and selling narcotics while endangering a minor taking residence in his home. On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio...
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Bakersfield Californian
Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park
The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Oct. 20, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
