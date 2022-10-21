ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman makes MLB Playoff history with 3-run HR

By Vincent Frank
 4 days ago

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is now in a class of his own. With his team hosting the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS Thursday evening . Bregman came to bat in the third inning with two men on base in the third inning with the score tied at zero.

He proceeded to take Yankees starter Luis Severino deep for a three-run blast to give the Astros a 3-0 lead as they look to take a stranglehold on the series.

By virtue of this 360-foot blast, Bregman is now alone atop the MLB Playoff record books for homers among third baseman in history, breaking Justin Turner’s previous record of 13.

Nope. The list is not headed by all-time greats such as Mike Schmidt, Eddie Matthews or Chipper Jones. It belongs to a still-young 28-year-old All-Star who has frequented playoff baseball during his time with the Astros.

The legend of Alex Bregman continues

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

A champion with the Astros back in 2017, Bregman is making his sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Sure the extended format gives him an advantage over the old-timers we mentioned above. But the dude has come up clutch at important times despite less-than-stellar stats in the fall.

During the Astros’ World Series run in 2017, Bregman blasted four home runs. That included two long bombs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series.

Houston finds itself up 2-0 in the ALCS after sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the last round. If Alex Bregman continues to produce, it could be all over for the Yankees.

