Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

UPDATE: Florida women in Montego Bay crash identified

The three Florida women who were killed in a car crash in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday have been identified. Sandra Lee, 59, a flight attendant, and her 25-year-old daughter Savanna Lee, a real estate agent, both from Minneola, Florida died in the crash. Their 55-year-old cousin Donna Brown, a...
MINNEOLA, FL
cityofnsb.com

D-SNAP preregistration to begin Oct. 24

Volusia County residents may preregister for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30. A resident may preregister during this timeframe and learn more information about D-SNAP at //myflfamilies.com/dsnap. Once preregistered, residents can call the D-SNAP call center for an interview at 888-348-0408 or...
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Ian didn’t keep the bikers away

Biketoberfest report positive from event organizers, motorcyclists and some vendors. The 30th edition of Biketoberfest roared through Daytona Beach and the surrounding area from Oct. 13 to16. Despite concerns with turnout due to relief efforts of Hurricane Ian, large crowds were reported in biker hotspots, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.

