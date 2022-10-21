An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.

3 DAYS AGO