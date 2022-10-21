Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Teens In Flight Celebrates Grand Opening with Sizable Community Support
On a mission, Col. Jack Howell has been pounding the pavement for over a decade getting the message out about the flight school that helps youth achieve the goal of earning a private pilot’s license. Moving into their new location on the flight line this summer, the facility offers...
westorlandonews.com
Florida Republican Assembly Alleges Duplicate Ballot Requests in Orange County, Statewide
The Florida Republican Assembly, which is duly chartered by the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, announced it discovered over 27,000 duplicate mail-in ballot requests to be mailed out statewide, including hundreds in Orange County. “This is a serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately,” the Republican group said.
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
UPDATE: Florida women in Montego Bay crash identified
The three Florida women who were killed in a car crash in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday have been identified. Sandra Lee, 59, a flight attendant, and her 25-year-old daughter Savanna Lee, a real estate agent, both from Minneola, Florida died in the crash. Their 55-year-old cousin Donna Brown, a...
ONE DAYTONA Art Festival makes comeback for third year this weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The ONE DAYTONA Art Festival is back this weekend for its third consecutive year. The event offers locals the opportunity to see high-end artists, crafters, jazz music on the stage in Victory Circle, live art by Gallery500, and cash prizes for winning artists. Festival activities...
cityofnsb.com
D-SNAP preregistration to begin Oct. 24
Volusia County residents may preregister for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30. A resident may preregister during this timeframe and learn more information about D-SNAP at //myflfamilies.com/dsnap. Once preregistered, residents can call the D-SNAP call center for an interview at 888-348-0408 or...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
daytonatimes.com
Ian didn’t keep the bikers away
Biketoberfest report positive from event organizers, motorcyclists and some vendors. The 30th edition of Biketoberfest roared through Daytona Beach and the surrounding area from Oct. 13 to16. Despite concerns with turnout due to relief efforts of Hurricane Ian, large crowds were reported in biker hotspots, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
click orlando
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man jumped into St. Johns River river to evade authorities after leading them on chase, deputies say
Florida authorities said a 28-year-old man jumped into the St. Johns River in an attempt to avoid capture after leading deputies in a pursuit across multiple Central Florida counties on Saturday. Oscar Dominique Leonides was in the water for about an hour before he was eventually taken into custody on...
Bay News 9
Volusia County Property Appraiser assesses nearly 7,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office has determined that the storm inflicted more than $325 million in damage to properties throughout the county. What You Need To Know. The Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office says Hurricane Ian caused more than $325 million in...
Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter
An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
police1.com
Video: Fla. trooper performs triple PIT maneuver to stop fleeing felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Central Florida man they say was a wanted felon. FHP helped Brevard County deputies take Daniel Allen Harris, 33, into custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from FHP. Brevard deputies saw Harris’ vehicle, a white Kia, in...
