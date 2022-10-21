ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

'Black Adam' has a few cameos — here they all are

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACwvS_0ih6k3k700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iusbi_0ih6k3k700
Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" premiere at Cine Capitol on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for DC's " Black Adam ."
  • The Dwayne Johnson -led film has obvious cameos and a few quick ones you may miss.
  • Jennifer Holland briefly reprises her role from "Peacemaker" and "The Suicide Squad."
Let's start with an easy one. Viola Davis reprises her role as Amanda Waller across the DC universe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJYZ7_0ih6k3k700
Amanda Waller was teased in the film's trailers.

Warner Bros.

Waller has become one of the few loose threads keeping the DC Universe connected when it may feel rather disparate.

In "Black Adam," the government official and shady leader of Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad) recruits a new group, the Justice Society of America to rein in Black Adam once he awakens from a near 5,000-year slumber.

Waller claims it's for the world's protection. As we've come to know from "The Suicide Squad," Waller isn't usually sharing every side of the story, so she likely has her own personal agenda for keeping Black Adam under wraps from the rest of the world.

In "Black Adam," we learn that Waller seems to have just about every DC hero and villain on speed dial.

Djimon Hounsou very briefly reprises his role as the wizard, Shazam.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEOe8_0ih6k3k700
Djimon Hounsou in "Shazam!"

Warner Bros.

It's easy to miss Hounsou, but he can briefly be seen along with the other wizards bestowing Black Adam's son with the powers of the gods.

Henry Winkler appears as the original Atom Smasher.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NI42M_0ih6k3k700
Henry Winkler's appearance in the film was the biggest surprise that didn't get out in advance.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Al Rothstein (Noah Centineo) takes on the mantle of Atom Smasher in "Black Adam."

Early in the film, Al's seen on a video call with his Uncle Al, played by Winkler, who we learn was the original version of the hero. Young Al is taking over superhero duties from his uncle.

Jennifer Holland makes a surprise appearance as Task Force X member Emilia Harcourt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4Zli_0ih6k3k700
Jennifer Holland made her debut as Emilia Harcourt in "The Suicide Squad."

DC / Warner Bros.

Harcourt previously appeared in "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker." In "Black Adam," she's shown working at a secret base for Amanda Waller's Task Force X where a number of DC characters are being held captive.

Harcourt helps take in Black Adam when he decides to relinquish his powers.

Henry Cavill reprises his role as Superman in a surprising mid-credits scene.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHimW_0ih6k3k700
Henry Cavill as Superman in "Man of Steel."

Warner Bros.

Aside from "Zack Snyder's Justice League," Cavill hasn't been seen in the DC universe since 2017's "Justice League."

He appears in a shocking mid-credits scene where he introduces himself to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and tells him they should talk.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rock pushed to bring Cavill back as the Man of Steel, even going over the head of former DC Films' head Walter Hamada to make it happen because he believed that was what fans wanted. Johnson has been immensely vocal about wanting to go toe-to-toe with Cavill's Superman in a future film.

You can read our explainer on his return here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
The Independent

Geena Davis reveals romantic scene with Tom Hanks that was ‘thankfully’ cut in A League of Their Own

Geena Davis has revealed a “juicy” scene that was cut from A League of Their Own, which involved a romantic moment with co-star Tom Hanks. Davis starred as baseballer Dottie in the 1992 sports comedy classic – a fictional take on the true history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League – opposite Hanks’ Jimmy, the lazy oaf hired as the team’s coach.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Parade

Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'

While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
NEW YORK STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
The Independent

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak

Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Insider

Insider

640K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy