KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
KUTV
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
KUTV
Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
KUTV
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
KUTV
Police searching for missing Millcreek woman last seen driving red Mazda
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Millcreek woman who they said has been missing since Oct. 19. They said 78-year-old Victoria Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 with a Utah license plate E833JL. She was last seen in the Syracuse, Roy,...
KUTV
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
KUTV
UHP responds to dozens of crashes, slide-offs during first snowstorm of season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes statewide on Saturday. Around 40 of the crashes happened within a four-to-five-hour timeframe when a cold front moved through northern Utah, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Joann...
KUTV
20-year-old woman killed in T-bone collision with Lehi fire truck
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman has died after a crash involving a Lehi City fire truck. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by the city to investigate a 2-vehicle crash at around 12:47 p.m. on Friday. Officials responded to the scene near the Interstate 15...
KUTV
Road closed after fatal crash on State Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a vehicle collision in Salt Lake City. It was not initially confirmed whether the crash involved another vehicle or a pedestrian. Police responded to the scene at 1000 South State Street and said they "expect a road closure for...
KUTV
Woman dies after crash near I-15 with Lehi fire truck
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman died after a crash with a fire truck on the northern end of Utah County. The crash happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m. in Lehi near the interchange with Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway. Trooper Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol...
KUTV
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
KUTV
Great special offer from Belle Medical
KUTV — Belle Medical has expanded its Draper location in order to better serve the needs of its customers in Utah. They will be celebrating this expansion on November 3 with discounts, giveaways, and more!. Belle Medical is also celebrating its 6th birthday. The company is offering 60% off...
KUTV
Celebrate Halloween mermaids, pirates & more!
KUTV — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is going all out for Halloween this year!. Halloween on the High Seas is a fun, family-friendly activity everyone will love. You can meet mermaids, Swashbuckle with pirates, smash pumpkins, dance at Club Kelp and so much more!. Elora spoke with Zoe...
KUTV
Utah advocate urges improvement for system that helps domestic violence victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah domestic violence advocate said the system to help victims needs an upgrade. Deondra Brown and her siblings, all part of piano sensation group called 5 Browns, revealed childhood abuse at the hands of their father in 2011. “I have wonderful days, and...
