South Weber, UT

KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
KUTV

Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

20-year-old woman killed in T-bone collision with Lehi fire truck

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman has died after a crash involving a Lehi City fire truck. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by the city to investigate a 2-vehicle crash at around 12:47 p.m. on Friday. Officials responded to the scene near the Interstate 15...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Woman dies after crash near I-15 with Lehi fire truck

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman died after a crash with a fire truck on the northern end of Utah County. The crash happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m. in Lehi near the interchange with Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway. Trooper Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

DRAPER, UT

