Read full article on original website
Related
Can I withdraw from my 401(k) if I leave my job and I’m over 55?
Q. Can I withdraw from my 401(k) if I leave my job and I’m over 55?. A. As you know, there are rules about when you can withdraw from retirement accounts without facing tax consequences. Here are the rules. With a 401(k), an employee contributes a portion of their...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0