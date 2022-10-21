ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case

By Mikhala Armstrong
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rglqH_0ih6ihhO00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away.

Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her family is still determined to find out.

‘Who or why?’ Mother of murdered Jessica Martinez pleads to public for answers

“It’s been 32 years and I think it’s time for Jessica to get some kind of justice, and her family, so that we can know what happened, who and why?” said Jessica’s mom, Nellie Mesa.

Mesa has been fighting since she last saw her 4-year-old daughter on that dark day in May of 1990 and shares she can’t be left with those unanswered questions.

“She’s gone, so I’m her voice, so if I don’t speak and if I don’t come out, and if I don’t put pressure and keep her name out there, how are we going to solve her case, I don’t want her to be forgotten”

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he is offering four $50,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murders in Alameda County, Bakersfield, Fresno, and Santa Paula. That Bakersfield case is Jessica Martinez , a reward Mesa has been pushing for.

“This $50,000 is a way to, even if it is just a little something, just to call in and leave a tip because we’re talking about a 32-year-old case where there has been no justice for Jessica and she was only four years old,” Mesa said.

KCFD asks for public’s help in Party City arson investigation

Anyone who has information regarding the murder of Jessica Martinez should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty. The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore. All money raised from registration fees will go to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought

OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
OXNARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant

San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy