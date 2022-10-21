Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away.

Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her family is still determined to find out.

“It’s been 32 years and I think it’s time for Jessica to get some kind of justice, and her family, so that we can know what happened, who and why?” said Jessica’s mom, Nellie Mesa.

Mesa has been fighting since she last saw her 4-year-old daughter on that dark day in May of 1990 and shares she can’t be left with those unanswered questions.

“She’s gone, so I’m her voice, so if I don’t speak and if I don’t come out, and if I don’t put pressure and keep her name out there, how are we going to solve her case, I don’t want her to be forgotten”

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he is offering four $50,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murders in Alameda County, Bakersfield, Fresno, and Santa Paula. That Bakersfield case is Jessica Martinez , a reward Mesa has been pushing for.

“This $50,000 is a way to, even if it is just a little something, just to call in and leave a tip because we’re talking about a 32-year-old case where there has been no justice for Jessica and she was only four years old,” Mesa said.

Anyone who has information regarding the murder of Jessica Martinez should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.