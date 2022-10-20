Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
iheart.com
Midnight Hour Close At Hand: Thriller Flash Mob Invades Buzzards Bay
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Darkness falls across Cape Cod, as a "Thriller" themed flash dance mob takes the Buzzards Bay Park by storm. Owner of Studio 721 Julia Sykes told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville she thinks that Michael Jackson himself would approve of her group's performance. "It's original choreography...
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
CNBC
Making $200,000 a year selling fresh fish in New England
Laura Foley Ramsden, 53, is a fourth generation fish mongress at Foley Fish in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Foley Fish was founded in 1906 by her great-grandfather and has been in the family since. In 2021, Ramsden and her husband sold the company to The Chefs' Warehouse. Laura became vice president of sales and made $200,000 a year.
Luxury Brand Versace Opens First New England Outlet
New England now has a Versace outlet. The luxury Italian brand has opened up a store in the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, selling fashions along with lifestyle products. Though Versace has had a store location in Boston's Copley Place for several years, this is the first outlet store for the international fashion design house and fans of the high-end brand are excited.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Cape in the Marshlands of Barnstable
This private home is surrounded by salt marshes and the sea, offering a secluded escape among the Cape’s natural offerings. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,950,000. Size: 1,692 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full. When...
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
How Many Risotto Balls Can You Eat? This New Bedford Italian Restaurant Is Ready for the Challenge
It's restaurant week here on Fun 107 and the food has been flowing from the kitchens like Niagara Falls. I'll be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with restaurant week, but I'll never say no to working it. I'm sure you're asking yourself: "Gazelle, how could you hate being fed food from some of the best restaurants here on the SouthCoast for five days straight?" and I'll tell you to talk to my waistline.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22
A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
newbedfordguide.com
“New Bedford dogs owners: Don’t get mad when I pepper spray your dog! Put them on a leash!!!”
“Just a quick PSA for the people of the south end. These 2 dogs right here are my everything! Whenever I leave the house they are always on a leash! I have never “lost” them or had them run off. In the past 6 months they have gone...
capecoddaily.com
Man injured at Bourne landfill
BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured at Bourne landfill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Suspect in Plymouth stabbing incident arrested, SWAT rescues 7-year-old boy from barricaded house
A suspect in an alleged Plymouth stabbing incident was arrested Saturday night after a lengthy operation that included law enforcement from all levels of government and a SWAT team rescuing a seven-year-old boy from a barricaded home. According to a spokesperson from the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to Samoset...
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
vineyardgazette.com
Aquinnah Select Board Rebuffs Howes House Funding Formula
The Aquinnah select board Thursday pushed back against a proposed agreement amongst the up Island towns to split evenly costs of an $8 million renovation to the Howes House, arguing that Aquinnah’s use of the shared Up-Island Council on Aging building is lower than that of Chilmark or West Tisbury.
capecoddaily.com
Man rescued after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded after a vessel capsized in rough waters in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 PM off Waquoit Landing Road near the Waquoit Yacht Club. The fire boat brought the mariner safely to shore where he was evaluated by rescuers. The post Man rescued after boat capsizes in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0