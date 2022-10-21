Read full article on original website
5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions
Read more on some potential targets for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
JC Jackson, DK Metcalf both leave Seahawks-Chargers game with knee injuries
Both J.C. Jackson and D.K. Metcalf suffered knee injuries in the midst of the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback
Cleveland Browns are listening on offers for Greedy Williams, according to a report.
Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction
Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Mac Jones started Monday’s game against Chicago, but was replaced in the first half by Bailey Zappe.
JuJu Smith-Schuster credits video game for Chiefs' chemistry vs. 49ers
JuJu Smith-Schuster had his best game with the Chiefs on Sunday as Kansas City rolled past the San Francisco 49ers. The first-year Chiefs receiver who joined Kansas City after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers tallied seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in the 44-23 win. What does...
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Reactions: Devon and Leah Still are Rulers of the Jungle before Bengals-Falcons game
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still and his daughter Leah were Rulers of the Jungle before Sunday's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Many Bengals fans wore Devon's No. 75 to the game to pay tribute. A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2012,...
Cleveland Browns Lose LB Jacob Phillips for Season, Updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns have lost another middle linebacker for the season, as well as updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward.
Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts
For 14 years, Matt Ryan starred under center as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, delivering four Pro Bowl nods and a league MVP honor in 2016. Ryan's tenure in Atlanta came to a close in March, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. With Indianapolis seemingly a quarterback away, the acquisition of Ryan seemed to be the move that would put the team over the top.
NFL Insider Jonathan Jones Predicts Rams ‘Will Make a Trade’ After Missing out on Christian McCaffrey
The NFL trade deadline is still over a week away, but the biggest deal of the year might have already gone down. The San Francisco 49ers traded the Carolina Panthers four draft picks for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey this week, keeping him away from their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. On the CBS NFL Today pregame show ahead … The post NFL Insider Jonathan Jones Predicts Rams ‘Will Make a Trade’ After Missing out on Christian McCaffrey appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Georgia cornerback 'loved everything about' visit to Louisville
Mableton, Ga., Pebblebrook High School cornerback Tyler Scott is a fast-rising prospect in the Class of 2023. The three-star prospect is up to 33 total scholarship offers and just this month since his de-commitment from Arkansas State, Scott has added offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
Georgia Tech starting quarterback injured ahead of matchup with Florida State
There's no guarantee the Yellow Jackets will have their starter available against the Seminoles.
Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Announce Sam Ehlinger as New Starting QB
The Indianapolis Colts made a permanent decision at quarterback.
