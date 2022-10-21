ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts

For 14 years, Matt Ryan starred under center as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, delivering four Pro Bowl nods and a league MVP honor in 2016. Ryan's tenure in Atlanta came to a close in March, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. With Indianapolis seemingly a quarterback away, the acquisition of Ryan seemed to be the move that would put the team over the top.
ATLANTA, GA
Sportscasting

NFL Insider Jonathan Jones Predicts Rams ‘Will Make a Trade’ After Missing out on Christian McCaffrey

The NFL trade deadline is still over a week away, but the biggest deal of the year might have already gone down. The San Francisco 49ers traded the Carolina Panthers four draft picks for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey this week, keeping him away from their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. On the CBS NFL Today pregame show ahead … The post NFL Insider Jonathan Jones Predicts Rams ‘Will Make a Trade’ After Missing out on Christian McCaffrey appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
247Sports

Georgia cornerback 'loved everything about' visit to Louisville

Mableton, Ga., Pebblebrook High School cornerback Tyler Scott is a fast-rising prospect in the Class of 2023. The three-star prospect is up to 33 total scholarship offers and just this month since his de-commitment from Arkansas State, Scott has added offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

