Albuquerque, NM

Drivers can expect slowdowns on I-40 between Coors and 98th this weekend

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers can expect more slowdowns on I-40 as crews get into the next phase of the freeway reconstruction project.

Water main break, sinkhole causes closure near Coors and Ellison

Through the weekend and into early next week, there will be ramp and lane closures in both directions between 98th and Coors. The Department of Transportation says this is the final stage of the project.

