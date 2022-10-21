Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Film review: How LSU used star freshman Harold Perkins to shut down Ole Miss
Brian Kelly brushed off the question and chuckled. He insisted this win, however impressive, didn’t give him any sense of validation about where LSU is headed in his first season since leaving Notre Dame. In terms of the big picture, all the 45-20 rout of No. 7 Ole Miss...
sportstalkatl.com
Three things we learned in the SEC from Week 8
Several teams were on bye in the SEC this weekend, but critical aspects of the Western division were revealed. I’ve already written off Alabama as a legitimate contender. Would it totally shock me if they ran the table and ended up winning the SEC? No, but it would shock me if they won the National Championship. In my mind, they still have too many holes on both sides of the ball; they could easily have 2-3 losses already. But I, and many others, have done this before. Writing off Nick Saban is never a wise decision because it’s usually around this time of year when his teams begin to turn it on.
theadvocate.com
The game time has been set for LSU and Alabama in Tiger Stadium
LSU's next game Nov. 5 against Alabama will start at 6 p.m. CT inside Tiger Stadium and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The matchup will determine who has control of the SEC West. LSU and Alabama both enter an open date this weekend tied atop the division at 4-1 in conference play.
theadvocate.com
WATCH: Scott Rabalais talks LSU football on 'Bayou Bets,' plus reason to hope for Saints
A "Bayou Bets" episode started with one of the longest-tenured members of The Advocate's sports and ended with a newcomer had plenty of talk about LSU's memorable victory over Ole Miss and what's to come against Alabama. The show is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate...
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
theadvocate.com
LSU-Alabama betting line is out: See how oddsmakers value the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers won’t be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide until Nov. 5, but the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have released an early betting line. LSU is coming off a huge home win over Ole Miss to improve to 6-2, but the Tigers open as 14½-point home underdogs against 7-1 Alabama in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium and on ESPN.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'
Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin coins new term following LSU troll of Ole Miss: 'That's actually rat poisoning yourself'
Lane Kiffin continues to extend the back-and-forth with LSU on social media, as the Ole Miss coach took a good-natured ribbing in stride. LSU’s social media team trolled Kiffin after the game using one of Kiffin’s tweets about Brian Kelly from January, when he said, “Did you lose a bet or something (Brian Kelly) ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …”
Garic: LSU football is finally back as an SEC power, and ahead of schedule
Don’t look now, but LSU is atop the SEC West standings. Who in their right mind, outside of the Tigers’ locker room, would’ve expected that possibility? But it’s for real, and so are the Tigers.
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
247Sports
LSU vs. Ole Miss: Kirk Herbstreit picks Tigers, likes Brian Kelly, team's buy-in
College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit expects LSU to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season and says the Tigers' recent confidence level coming off their road win last week should pay off in a big way. LSU lost to Tennessee two weeks ago at home and has not lost consecutive games at Tiger Stadium in two decades.
theadvocate.com
See how far LSU jumped back into the AP Top 25 after win over Ole Miss
LSU returned to the Associated Press Top 25 after its 45-20 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in the poll released Sunday, their highest spot of the season. LSU, which started the year unranked, briefly appeared at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee two weeks ago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Rebels fell 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 15. They weren’t the only formerly undefeated top 10 team to fall in the rankings. UCLA went from No. 9 down to No. 12 following a 45-30 loss to Oregon in Eugene. While Ole Miss is now 7-1 on the year, UCLA dropped to 6-1 on the year.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Tigers check the key boxes, come of age with a romp over the Rebels
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin watched from his sideline in the fourth quarter, hands on his hips, powerless, as LSU checked box after box against his Rebels. Signature win No. 1 of the Brian Kelly era? Check. Taking down your old unbeaten, Top 10-ranked rival for the fifth time since...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU
Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Foucha delivers clutch one-handed interception to end Ole Miss drive
Joe Foucha came up with a clutch one-handed interception for LSU as Ole Miss produced a promising drive near the goal line. On second down and 9 from the LSU 9, Foucha made the catch after Jaxson Dart was pressured in the pocket. Micah Baskerville supplied the pressure for LSU. Dart targeted Malik Heath on the pass. Heath has already had a big game and the Rebels looked for more. Heath already made 6 catches for 142 yards in the game.
Rickie Collins, LSU Tigers 4-star QB pledge, shows off dazzling running ability
Woodlawn High School (Louisiana) star and LSU Tigers commit Rickie Collins is rated the nation's No. 13 quarterback and was an Elite 11 finalist. But on Friday night, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback showcased his running ability, juking a defender to get to the sideline for a long ...
theadvocate.com
ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi
ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a weekend full of events planned in celebration of Homecoming 2022. Parking lots on the university’s campus open at 7 a.m. Ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, there will be several sights and sounds for fans to take in as they wait for the Tigers to take on Ole Miss.
