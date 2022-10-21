Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Death of woman triggers investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police said they tried to stop a stolen car but it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the...
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
WANE-TV
Trial begins in grisly homicide, dismemberment case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dispatchers confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a...
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
WANE-TV
Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
WANE-TV
Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
WANE-TV
Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
WANE-TV
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, a female was found in the home unconscious and unresponsive. According to police, medics arrived and pronounced the...
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
WANE-TV
New Allen County jail mirrored start of Adams County jail: Will it have the same outcome?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County nail has been a big talking point since U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered the county to increase its jail capacity. In response, county commissioners have started the time-consuming process of finding a new location for a jail.
WANE-TV
Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
WANE-TV
At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
wfft.com
13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
