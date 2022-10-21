The best portable solar chargers are lightweight, powerful, and durable. We found the top solar chargers that you can rely on during your next wilderness adventure. Venturing into the wild is like driving an electric vehicle. There's always one worry lurking in the back of your mind: Do you have enough juice to power through the trip? Being stuck in the middle of nowhere without power can be an uncomfortable or even harrowing experience. Especially if you have to stumble out of your tent at night to go to the bathroom with a dead headlamp. Not only are AA batteries expensive, but they also drain fast, pollute the environment, and corrode when wet.

