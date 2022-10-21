Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Access to healthcare may seem out of reach to some, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) is reaching underserved communities one unit at a time. SeMRHI will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning to unveil its new mobile...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg volunteers ‘Make a Difference’ with community projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many Hattiesburg residents took advantage of great weather to help beautify their city Saturday. More than a dozen teams of volunteers fanned out across the Hub City to pick up trash or work on other community projects as part of “Make a Difference Day.”. One...
WDAM-TV
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Sertoma Club holds 7th annual golf tourney
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sertoma Club of Laurel recently raised nearly $30,000 at its seventh annual golf tournament, aiming to raise money for the Laurel community. The club focuses on the needs of the Laurel community through different acts of service, but usually aims to help with technology and communication devices to help children who are impacted or at risk of hearing loss.
WDAM-TV
2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 people walked across the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday morning to help fight Alzheimer’s disease. A “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” began and ended at Spirit Park. It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and was the third in a...
WDAM-TV
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
WDAM-TV
10th annual Empty Bowls event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, families may be finding it hard to make ends meet. So, Pine Belt leaders are stepping up and helping those in need. Inflation continues to be a major issue for people throughout the nation, and here in the Pine Belt, community...
WDAM-TV
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
Laurel, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Laurel. The NE Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. The NE Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street celebrates construction completion with block party
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a year of work and setbacks, Saturday was a day of celebration!. Laurel Main Street held a community block party along Central Avenue to celebrate the completion of construction of a roundabout. “I know it feels great for the merchants, because they have...
WDAM-TV
Annual Spooky Hollow wraps up at Lake Thoreau
HAZTTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past eight autumns,, the University of Southern Mississippi has staged a Halloween drive-thru event at Lake Thoreau Environmental Center. Spooky Hollow is a drive-thru Halloween trail that we designed specifically for kids,” said event organizer Mike Davis. “It’s idea is that it’s spooky hollow not scary hollow.”
WDAM-TV
‘Lil Webb’ coming up big for Jones College
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though Lardarius Webb Jr. is just 5 feet, 10 inches tall, he tends to stand out on the football field. “Lil’ Webb’s a playmaker,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him Lil’ Webb because we had LaDamian last year and he was big Webb and he’s Lil’ Webb. It’s L-I-L it’s not L-I-T-T-L-E. He doesn’t like that.”
Southern Miss’ mascot wasn’t always a Golden Eagle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Today, students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) brand themselves as the Golden Eagles, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout the decades, the school’s mascot was changed multiple times. According to the school, early USM athletics teams were dubbed the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, the school mascot […]
WLOX
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest. The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.
WDAM-TV
Pearl River CC clinches winning football season
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) - In a back-and-forth football game that went down to the wire Saturday evening, Pearl River Community College secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College. With the victory, the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference/South Division)clinched their first winning season since...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
WDAM-TV
Jones County home destroyed by fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
mississippifreepress.org
Six Mississippians Called the N-Word and Threatened in Connecticut, Federal Lawsuit Says
Black workers from Mississippi allege that on Sept. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old white solar farm worker threatened to kill Columbia, Miss., native Ryan Luter, 21, and other Black workers from the State at a worksite in Canterbury, Conn. A Connecticut State Police report identified him as John Aniello. The Mississippi...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
