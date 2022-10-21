Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
WDAM-TV
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
WDAM-TV
SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Access to healthcare may seem out of reach to some, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) is reaching underserved communities one unit at a time. SeMRHI will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning to unveil its new mobile...
WDAM-TV
10th annual Empty Bowls event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, families may be finding it hard to make ends meet. So, Pine Belt leaders are stepping up and helping those in need. Inflation continues to be a major issue for people throughout the nation, and here in the Pine Belt, community...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg volunteers ‘Make a Difference’ with community projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many Hattiesburg residents took advantage of great weather to help beautify their city Saturday. More than a dozen teams of volunteers fanned out across the Hub City to pick up trash or work on other community projects as part of “Make a Difference Day.”. One...
WDAM-TV
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows and more. Healthcare may seem out of reach, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative reaches underserved communities one clinic at a time. Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/24. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Patrick's Monday...
theadvocate.com
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
WDAM-TV
Annual Spooky Hollow wraps up at Lake Thoreau
HAZTTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past eight autumns,, the University of Southern Mississippi has staged a Halloween drive-thru event at Lake Thoreau Environmental Center. Spooky Hollow is a drive-thru Halloween trail that we designed specifically for kids,” said event organizer Mike Davis. “It’s idea is that it’s spooky hollow not scary hollow.”
WLOX
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
WDSU
The fall festival season continues this weekend in Franklinton
FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
WLOX
REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway. The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.
Fast Casual
Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening
Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
WDAM-TV
WDAM-7 goes ghost hunting!
Ocean Springs, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is a week away, and we have a ghost story to tell. The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center lives in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs. By day, it’s a nice museum, dedicated to the arts of the Coast. But by night, it tells a different story.
Bridge closed after crash takes out chunk of concrete structure crossing Mississippi interstate.
A Sunday morning collision on Interstate 55 in Pike County has caused significant damage to a bridge crossing the interstate. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed to all traffic after the concrete bridge suffered significant damage on Sunday, Oct. 23.
NOLA.com
Mandeville-area candidates for St. Tammany School Board races highlight biggest issues
Twelve candidates are actively seeking three Mandeville-based St. Tammany Parish School Board seats Nov. 8, including two incumbents who have drawn challenges. The Times-Picayune will cover races for eastern St. Tammany and central St. Tammany School Board seats in subsequent stories. Early voting is Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
WDAM-TV
Jones County home destroyed by fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
Picayune Item
Picayune City Council updated about ongoing employee efforts
Picayune’s City Council heard about ongoing efforts in various departments during Tuesday’s meeting. Work being conducted or completed by the Public Works department included drainage work along Merrydale Drive, winterization of the splash pad at Friendship Park and drainage work along Rosa Street and Davis Street, said Public Works Director Eric Morris.
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
WDSU
Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!
NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
WDAM-TV
Pearl River CC clinches winning football season
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) - In a back-and-forth football game that went down to the wire Saturday evening, Pearl River Community College secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College. With the victory, the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference/South Division)clinched their first winning season since...
Comments / 0