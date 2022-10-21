ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Football: Fresh-Soph Hubs complete perfect season

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub fresh-soph football team completed a perfect season Friday evening, throttling Richmond-Burton 50-8 to end the season with a 9-0 overall record and clinch the Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference Blue Division title with a 5-0 record. Rochelle averaged 41.9 points per game and scored 50 or more points on three separate occasions.
ROCHELLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator's Danko takes 1st in Morris CC Regional Saturday

A Streator runner continued proving himself Saturday by winning the Morris Regional. Cody Danko ran a time of 15:26.10 to take first place on the men's side. Liam Tipple of Ottawa moves on placing twelveth in a time of 16:56.10. LP's Eric Garcia placed 15th and will advance. Some impressive...
STREATOR, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Football: Hubs fall to Richmond-Burton in Senior Night finale

ROCHELLE — Senior Garrett Gensler cemented his place in the record books as the Rochelle Hub varsity football team hosted unbeaten Richmond-Burton in its season finale on Friday. Gensler rushed for a team-leading 93 yards and three touchdowns as the Hubs fell 41-20 against the Rockets, who entered as...
ROCHELLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
KWQC

Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL

The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
KANKAKEE, IL
walls102.com

Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage

MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
MENDOTA, IL
97ZOK

Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music

Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve

An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
EAST MOLINE, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft

Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
OSWEGO, IL
Q985

Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree

You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
SAUNEMIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Arrest made after shooting and hours-long standoff in Sheridan

Charges have been filed after a shooting in Sheridan that led to an hours-long standoff and lockdown on Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa. Police...
SHERIDAN, IL

