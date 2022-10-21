Read full article on original website
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Rochelle to face Dixon in first round of IHSA Class 4A Playoffs
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (7-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will host the No. 10 seed Dixon in the first round.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Fresh-Soph Hubs complete perfect season
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub fresh-soph football team completed a perfect season Friday evening, throttling Richmond-Burton 50-8 to end the season with a 9-0 overall record and clinch the Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference Blue Division title with a 5-0 record. Rochelle averaged 41.9 points per game and scored 50 or more points on three separate occasions.
starvedrock.media
Streator's Danko takes 1st in Morris CC Regional Saturday
A Streator runner continued proving himself Saturday by winning the Morris Regional. Cody Danko ran a time of 15:26.10 to take first place on the men's side. Liam Tipple of Ottawa moves on placing twelveth in a time of 16:56.10. LP's Eric Garcia placed 15th and will advance. Some impressive...
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Hubs fall to Richmond-Burton in Senior Night finale
ROCHELLE — Senior Garrett Gensler cemented his place in the record books as the Rochelle Hub varsity football team hosted unbeaten Richmond-Burton in its season finale on Friday. Gensler rushed for a team-leading 93 yards and three touchdowns as the Hubs fell 41-20 against the Rockets, who entered as...
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
walls102.com
“Active Investigation” cancels classes at Ohio Community Schools
OHIO, IL – Students and staff of Ohio Community Schools in Bureau County are not in session today due to what the district describes as an ongoing investigation that is utilizing school property. The district made the announcement last night that all activities and Pre-K were cancelled.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL
The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music
Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree
You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Video Shows Illinois Teacher Blatantly Calling A Black Student The N-Word During Class. He Wasn’t Fired.
A white high school teacher in Kankakee, Illinois, was caught on camera calling a Black student the n-word during class and was not fired. The post Video Shows Illinois Teacher Blatantly Calling A Black Student The N-Word During Class. He Wasn’t Fired. appeared first on NewsOne.
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
UPDATE: The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office has lifted the shelter-in-place order in Sheridan. Reports indicate that a suspect is in custody after an approximately ten-hour standoff with police. ****. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an...
WSPY NEWS
Arrest made after shooting and hours-long standoff in Sheridan
Charges have been filed after a shooting in Sheridan that led to an hours-long standoff and lockdown on Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa. Police...
Comments / 0