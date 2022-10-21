ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

US airlines cheer travel boost from shift to hybrid work

By Juliette MICHEL, SCOTT OLSON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAZVk_0ih6gzqA00
US airlines say the shift to hybrid working is lifting travel demand /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

US airlines say they are reaping the benefits of a growing trend of hybrid work that allows employees to travel more frequently as Covid-19 restrictions ebb.

Carriers including American Airlines, United and Delta highlighted the phenomenon on a series of conference calls as they reported banner results on continued strong travel demand.

The increased adoption of virtual meetings, such as through Zoom, has eased the chains that once bound office workers to their desk, allowing greater flexibility.

Get-away weekends are going longer, meaning an excursion that might have previously lasted from Friday night to Monday morning might now return on Tuesday or leave on Thursday.

Prior to the pandemic, United Airlines would trim its transatlantic flights in the middle of the week. But this winter, more flights are planned for Europe "throughout the entire week," said United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella.

The dynamic also means more travel outside of the traditional school holiday period, with Delta pointing to exceptional activity in Florida last month.

"If you look at September which is historically one of the worst months for Florida, you couldn't buy a ticket to Disney," said Glen Hauenstein, president of the Atlanta-based company.

"You had some people who were on break here, and they said they wanted to go to Disney with their families and they couldn't buy a ticket."

A portion of these trips outside conventional travel periods may also be the result of deadlines for consumers to use flight credits for canceled Covid-19 travel, Atmosphere Research's Henry Harteveldt said.

"Some part of it may be driven by the fact that the summer was simply too busy and they were priced out of the market or decided they did not want to travel," he added.

- Changing behavior -

Airlines said they expect the trend to hold for at least a while longer. This will include the upcoming holiday season, when traffic is expected to be elevated throughout the month between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Such an expanded travel calendar with less pronounced peaks enables carriers to spread out their labor.

"We staff our pilot workforce for the flying that we do from June 15 to like August 15" Nocella said. "If we can staff for a much larger chunk of time, that should be incredibly efficient."

The boost comes as airlines still are not yet seeing a full recovery in lucrative business travel that has long been a critical source of revenues. One downside of the new environment is that some of these revenues may not return.

"A lot of people who used to be frequent travelers used the time during the pandemic to reassess that part of their lives," Harteveldt said. "A lot don't want to be road warriors anymore."

On the other hand, when people do travel for work, they are more frequently deciding to extend their stays due to the greater acceptability of remote work.

American estimates that 45 percent of its revenues now come from travelers who are mixing business and leisure travel, whereas 30 percent comes from tourism and 25 percent from business travel.

Airlines cite another boon from this trend: More consumers who sign up for airline rewards programs, or purchase their tickets directly on a carrier's website, said Robert Isom, chief executive of American.

The latest earnings reports also showed that airlines are still getting a lift from increased sales of premium tickets from travelers who have become more accustomed to paying more.

"They are willing and able to pay for better comfort, for better services, to reduce some of the stress and hassle," Harteveldt said.

But analysts are less sure the higher prices will stick, especially with the threat of a recession due to elevated inflation.

"It's definitely difficult to speculate," said Chris Raite, an analyst at Third Bridge. "We're watching to see if airlines can hold the pricing power in the fourth quarter and 2023."

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

American Airlines agrees to pay at least $7.5 million to passengers who claim they were unfairly charged for checked baggage

Slide 1 of 5: Hundreds of passengers have found themselves sleeping on airport floors amid this summer's flight chaos. US airlines do not provide hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled for reasons beyond their control. This includes delays caused by labor shortages and worker strikes. Unlike in Europe, there are no federal laws in the US requiring airlines to provide free hotel or food vouchers when a flight is delayed or canceled. Instead, individual airlines set their own policies.Below are the individual overnight accommodation policies of Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue, as described in their contract of carriage, the legal agreement between an airline and its passengers.
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
ZDNet

Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)

Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
GEORGIA STATE
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy