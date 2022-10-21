Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease

Read full article on original website
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United States demonstrated how severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) open reading frame 6 (ORF6) protein contributes to viral pathogenesis and modulates the host's immune responses. Study: Impact of SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 and its variant polymorphisms on host...
Study highlights the need to strengthen trust in healthcare to limit antibiotic use
Do many Swedes obtain antibiotics without a prescription, and what drives their behaviour when this happens? The answers are important when it comes to dealing with antibiotic resistance, which is a serious challenge for the entire healthcare sector. Practical philosophers and political scientists at the University of Gothenburg have carried out a large study examining Swedes' experiences of - and attitudes towards - obtaining antibiotics without a prescription.
Green eyeglasses may help reduce the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. Our research found...
Study reports disparities in the use of regional anesthesia techniques
Women, minorities and patients enrolled in Medicaid are less likely to receive regional anesthesia techniques that consistently improve outcomes after surgery, suggests research being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. The study of more than 56,000 patients is the first to report these disparities in patients having one...
Combination of radiation and systemic therapy can prolong survival for advanced liver cancer patients
Adding radiation therapy to systemic therapy for patients with advanced liver cancer can extend overall survival and delay tumor progression without compromising patients' quality of life, a randomized phase III clinical trial shows. Findings indicate that radiation therapy should be a standard treatment option for patients with liver cancer who are ineligible for resection and other standard local-regional therapies. Results of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 1112 trial (NCT01730937) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Researchers discover new type of microglia related to stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion injured brain
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has identified a new type of microglia associated with stroke in the ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injured brain. This breakthrough has been led by Professor Sung Ho Park and his research team in the Department of Biological Sciences at UNIST, in collaboration with a research team, led by Professor Goo Taeg Oh from Ewha Womans University.
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing hospitalizations among immunocompromised adults
In a recent MMWR published on the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) website, researchers investigated the efficacy of monovalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in immunocompromised adults during the Omicron dominance period starting December 2021. Further, they investigated whether these individuals might...
Immune response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors after COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent Cell Reports jouirnal study, researchers evaluated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine-induced immune responses in SARS survivors. Study: SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced antibody and T cell response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors. Image Credit: creativeneko / Shutterstock.com. Background. SARS-CoV-1, the causal agent of the 2002 epidemic, is a beta-CoV...
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Study shows hybrid immunity or vaccine boosters elicit plasma neutralizing activity against Omicron sublineages
In a recent study published in Science, researchers evaluated imprinted antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages represent an antigenic shift. They harbor unique spike (S) mutations that facilitate their escape from neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) induced by prior infection by a...
Combining host gene expression profiling and metagenomic pathogen detection from plasma nucleic acid enables accurate sepsis diagnosis
In a recent study published in Nature Microbiology, researchers developed integrated host-microbe plasma metagenomics to facilitate sepsis diagnosis. Sepsis accounts for 20% of all fatalities worldwide and 20% to 50% of hospital deaths in the United States. For timely and effective antibiotic therapy crucial for sepsis survival, initial detection and identification of microbial infections are required. However, no etiologic pathogens are identified in more than 30% of cases. Distinguishing sepsis from non-infectious systemic disorders is essential since they frequently appear clinically similar during hospitalization.
Meeting with a medical physicist reduces patients' radiation treatment-related stress
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Scientists discover molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms
Scientists discovered an important molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms, according to a new paper co-authored by a University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute investigator and led by the Scripps Research Institute in California. Circadian rhythms, sometimes called the "biological clock," is the cellular process that...
New study highlights how pain management practices are changing after surgery
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. While it's good news that the...
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects infants from SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study under review at the Nature Portfolio journal and currently posted to Research Square* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination against infection of infants with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The United States (US) has recorded more than...
Butterfly wing pattern ground plan is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA, study says
Butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species, according to new research. The study, "Deep cis-regulatory homology of the butterfly wing pattern ground plan," published as the cover story in the Oct....
Researchers successfully generate fully mature hair follicles in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
