ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Kardashians’ Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Scenes are ‘Heavily Scripted’

By Amanda Landwehr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The Kardashians is officially back for season two. The trailer promised even more drama, shocking behind-the-scenes moments, and some insight into some of the family’s recent scandals and biggest controversies.

Out of all the Kar-Jenner siblings, Kim has unarguably had one of the most buzzworthy years thanks to her highly-publicized split from Kanye West and her subsequent fling with comedian Pete Davidson .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apsG7_0ih6gmbx00
Kim Kardashian | Courtesy of Hulu

Because of this, some fans are accusing the reality TV star of sensationalizing, or even fabricating elements of her private life for the sake of publicity by faking some of her reactions in the show.

This has led some social media users to ask: how many of Kim’s scenes in The Kardashians are actually real, and how many of her “authentic” reactions are scripted?

‘The Kardashians’: premise, cast, and season 2 release date

In September 2020, Hulu announced that they had ordered 40 episodes of a new reality TV series titled The Kardashians, per Variety . The news came on the heels of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which followed the titular family for over 14 years before coming to an end in June 2021.

Similar to Keeping Up , The Kardashians follows the day-to-day lives of the Kar-Jenner dynasty — namely, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall — as they negotiate multi-million dollar business deals, travel to luxurious destinations, and deal with all of the drama that comes with fame, family, and high-profile relationships.

Some of the bigger plot points of the season include Kourtney and Travis Barker’s highly-anticipated wedding ceremony, the continued fallout amid Kim’s divorce from Ye , and Khloé’s split from NBA star Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her — and fathered a child — with a different woman.

Why some fans think Kim Kardashian’s scenes in ‘The Kardashians’ are heavily scripted

Some Kardashian followers on Reddit believe that Kim’s scenes in the Hulu show are heavily scripted and that her actual, in-the-moment reactions are edited — an accusation that Kim and several other members of the family faced during their time on Keeping Up.

Throughout its time on E!, the Kar-Janners were repeatedly called out for staging scenes in the show, including Khloé’s “arrest” in season 1 and Kris Humphries’ proposal to Kim in season 6, per The Cut. Apparently, this seems to have carried over into the new Hulu series.

Specifically, social media users pointed to one moment in The Kardashians where Kim asks Davidson, “do you want to shower with me,” in public. At the same time, they were surrounded by cameras and a group of other people. Fans claimed this scene was “so heavily scripted” due to how unnatural Kim’s delivery of the line was, leading to what some thought to be an awkward moment for everyone involved.

“The ‘do you want to shower with me’ at the end was so clearly scripted and unsexy. Blech,” one Reddit user wrote. Another fan agreed, “right, like in front of everyone??”

It doesn’t help that Kim and Davidson were repeatedly accused of faking a “PR relationship” throughout the course of their short-lived romance, with many people speculating that the couple was just pretending to date in order to promote their own public images.

But whether Kim and the former Saturday Night Live cast member were actually in love or simply just wanted to keep their names in the headlines, it’s not exactly a secret that many of TV’s biggest reality shows have some heavily scripted moments.

This often happens in order to create buzzworthy fights, romances, or interactions between the cast members with the hopes of sparking audiences’ interest in the show, therefore leading to higher viewership ratings — as seen in Keeping Up . Or, in extreme cases, showrunners might even choose to reshoot entire scenes in order to protect the reputation of an individual or the series as a whole.

How much of ‘The Kardashians’ is actually real?

Although The Kardashians advertises itself as a raw, genuine look into the inner lives of one of America’s most reputable families, there’s certainly a strategic approach to what is actually seen on screen.

The new series isn’t scripted, but with that being said, there are still plenty of staged moments Reddit users have been quick to point out. As reported by Popsugar , there’s already numerous continuity errors on The Kardashians , like when Kris called her daughters to confirm Travis’s proposal to Kourtney on October 17, 2021. However, the Caller ID for some of them read 2022.

So while the show is, for the most part, real, producers are seemingly inserting certain moments to make for entertaining TV — something that’s not exactly new to the Kardashian clan.

RELATED: ‘KUWTK’: The Kardashians’ Fake Storylines Aren’t Entertaining Anymore

Comments / 7

slots
2d ago

they will sell anything to make a dollar and I mean anything they will probably even sell their kids cuz they're selling them now. on social media

Reply
6
Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
The Independent

Ice Cube tells Kanye West to ‘leave my name out’ amid antisemitism row

Ice Cube has asked Kanye West to leave his name out of “all the antisemitic talk” after the fellow rapper mentioned him in a recent podcast episode.West caused mass controversy after a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, in which he made a number of remarks about subjects including George Floyd’s death and his feelings towards Trevor Noah and Pete Davidson.Speaking of his antisemitic comments, West said that Ice Cube “really set me up for this”.“[He] really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe,” West claimed during the podcast episode, which has since been taken down. On...
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
extratv

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Current Weight After IVF Treatments

On this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney Kardashian got candid about the effect of IVF treatments on her body, and shared how Travis Barker has helped her to embrace her new curves. Kardashian revealed that she has gained 20 lbs., saying, “I used to be, like,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

210K+
Followers
118K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy