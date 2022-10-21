Following an afternoon of melancholy closure, the Michigan women’s soccer team’s seniors fell to their knees as the clock hit zeros. An adequate defensive effort and late inspiration on offense were overshadowed by another showcase in finishing failure for the Wolverine Sunday, who lost to move to 2-6-2 in Big Ten play with the 1-0 loss to Indiana. The team finished on a 1-4 skid, and all losses were shutouts.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO