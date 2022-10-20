Read full article on original website
bloghouston.com
King: Alex Mealer for Harris County judge
Those who are regular readers know that I rarely use [my] forum to endorse candidates. However, there is an election this year in which I feel compelled to do so. That race is for Harris County judge and I am recommending you vote for Alex Mealer. Like most of you,...
Harris County, city of Houston officials request federal monitors for Nov. 8 election after state plans to send inspectors
County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks at a news conference before a July 19 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Texas Secretary of State's office on the number of inspectors present at previous Harris County elections. Harris...
Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
Congratulations to the hardworking, dedicated team of individuals who restored and preserved the OLD GYM
Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc. Congratulations to the hardworking, dedicated team of individuals who restored and preserved the OLD GYM located at Hwy. 6 & Warpath.
fox26houston.com
3 school buses involved in major crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A major crash involving school buses occurred in Galveston County on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that around 11 a.m. three full school buses were in a major crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765. The crash caused all main lanes of the highway to close.
fox26houston.com
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
KHOU
Harris County, Houston leaders ask for federal monitors in 2022 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a joint letter to the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division requesting that federal monitors be sent to Harris County for the November 2022 election. This...
Big boat fire challenges firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula had their hands full with a large boat fire overnight. The boat -- possibly a ferry -- went up in flames at a dock on 16th Street. Bolivar firefighters ran out of water so Santa Fe sent at least two water...
Actress Jane Fonda walks with Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo at rally ahead of early voting
Ahead of early voting in Texas, hundreds of people were inspired to ensure their voices were heard at Emancipation Park on Saturday afternoon.
fox26houston.com
Fresh Start program this Saturday can help you get your criminal record sealed, other services for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Fresh Start Program is the brainchild of some Harris County Misdemeanor Court Judges. "My colleagues and I came together, and said, 'hey, what can we do to promote safety in our communities and also give individuals an opportunity to get their lives back and track," said Judge Tonya Jones with Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15.
Houston Chronicle
Lina Hidalgo, a rising Democratic star, faces a tough reelection race to lead Harris County
Four years after she unexpectedly ousted a well-liked Republican to lead the nation’s third-most-populous county, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a pitched reelection battle against a well-funded Republican opponent — imperiling her party’s hopes that the Democratic superstar could one day ascend to statewide office.
mocomotive.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE”MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the…. Original...
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
All lanes cleared after UPS 18-wheeler crashes into concrete divider on I-45 SB in Galveston County
All main lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the Gulf Freeway are open after an 18-wheeler UPS driver crashed into a concrete divider Saturday morning.
Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center expansion
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executive and local clinic leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a 135,000-square-foot expansion project. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold’s Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center has moved one step closer to completing an expansion project. The clinic’s leadership gathered for an Oct. 10 groundbreaking, joining...
mocomotive.com
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT HEADING TOWARD MONTGOMERY COUNTY
11PM-DPS AND SEVERAL HARRIS COUNTY UNITS ARE IN PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE NORTH ON I-45 AT RANKIN ROAD HEADING NORTH. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/harris-county-pursuit-heading-toward-montgomery-county/
Wrong-way driver in Slingshot blamed for 5-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
