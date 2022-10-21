Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles offensively in loss to Indiana to end the season
The Michigan women’s soccer team learned on Thursday that it had not qualified for the Big Ten Tournament, thus its final game against Indiana served as one last chance to end the season on a high note. Offensive deficiencies obstructed any success. The Wolverines (7-8-3 overall, 2-6-2 Big Ten)...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to unranked Indiana, 3-1
At the end of the second set, audible tension rumbled through the arena as the score was tight at 22-24 and the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team led the match, 1-0. But then, a Wolverine service error forced an end to the set, giving Indiana the 25-22 win. Following the...
Michigan Daily
After finding its momentum, Michigan beats Rutgers
Having momentum is crucial for any game. It took a while for the Michigan women’s soccer team to find that in its bout with No. 14 Rutgers Thursday night. Nevertheless, the momentum that it kept up throughout the latter half of the game was enough to lead it to a victory.
Michigan Daily
Failing to finish kills offense in final game
Following an afternoon of melancholy closure, the Michigan women’s soccer team’s seniors fell to their knees as the clock hit zeros. An adequate defensive effort and late inspiration on offense were overshadowed by another showcase in finishing failure for the Wolverine Sunday, who lost to move to 2-6-2 in Big Ten play with the 1-0 loss to Indiana. The team finished on a 1-4 skid, and all losses were shutouts.
Michigan Daily
Unranked Michigan upsets No. 14 Rutgers
Last November, in Piscataway, N. J., the third-ranked Michigan women’s soccer team upset a then undefeated Rutgers team to claim the title of Big Ten tournament champions. This time around, eleven months later, a win means something different. On Thursday, back in Ann Arbor and meeting for the first...
Michigan Daily
‘Uncharted territory’: Michigan in danger of missing Big Ten Tournament after loss to Rutgers
It doesn’t take much to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. Of the nine teams competing in the conference, eight will make the postseason, meaning a group does not need an impeccable season — or even an average one — to qualify.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan State, the ghost on Harbaugh’s shoulder
Nearly every year of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure has prompted the question whether he’s the right man for the job. Season after season, questions swirled and doubts arose — until this one, that is. A College Football Playoff berth, a Big Ten Championship and, perhaps most...
Michigan Daily
Michigan tight end Erick All out for season
Erick All, a senior tight end on the Michigan football team, will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday. Friday evening, All posted pictures of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed in Fort Myers, FL., where he underwent a “life-changing operation.” The specifics of the surgery are unknown.
Michigan Daily
Michigan overcomes penalty-ridden performance against Lakers
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — It’s hard to take 11 penalties in a hockey game, and it’s even harder to find a rhythm in spite of them. But against Lake Superior State on Saturday, the No. 5 Michigan hockey team did both. In a game where it spent more than a third of the time shorthanded, the Wolverines’ penalty killers set the tone with their play.
Michigan Daily
Michigan dominates the slot to claim sweep over Lake Superior State
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — When the No. 5 Michigan hockey team took the ice against Boston University last weekend, the balance of high-danger chances swung heavily away from it. Doomed by tips, screens and rebounds, the Wolverines were simply outmatched at net front, leading to their first loss of the season.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor Eats brings local food to students and novelty to an oversaturated influencer scene
The Instagram account Ann Arbor Eats pulled me from my complex distrust for food accounts into a new city’s food scene. As I continue to eat through Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Eats guides me every step and bite of the way. As shown by my long-defunct, pun-ridden Instagram, I...
