Why was Texas an early innovator when it comes to early voting?
HOUSTON — The history of early voting in America is a little murky. That’s because it really started as absentee voting, which allows people to cast their ballot when they can’t be there in person on Election Day. According to TIME magazine, the earliest evidence of people...
Texas State Board of Education races getting more attention due to divisive issues
HOUSTON — School board elections have become a lot more divisive due to topics far beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. That includes the Texas State Board of Education which many voters may have previously overlooked. But all 15 board positions are on the ballot this year and they're getting...
How '3 pieces of bacon' in Texas could change national politics
DALLAS — They are shaped like three pieces of bacon. And one of the country’s most sought after political consultants who’s worked in Texas politics for more than 30 years says the results in those South Texas congressional districts could alter the national political landscape. While Chuck...
Texas commission recommends tying community colleges’ state funding to their performance
TEXAS, USA — A commission charged by the Texas Legislature to suggest new ways of financing the state’s community colleges unanimously approved its recommendation Tuesday that lawmakers tie state funding to how successful schools are at getting students to graduate or transfer to four-year universities. Editorial note: The...
Inside Texas Politics: The most important race you aren't paying attention to -- but should
You may not know much about the Texas Land Commissioner. But it is the state’s oldest office and It impacts all of our lives in some way.
Candidate Q&A: Harris Co. judge and key Texas races
HOUSTON — With Election Day right around the corner, giving you as much information about the candidates on your ballot is our number one goal. In an effort to keep you informed, KHOU 11 recently reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.
Newest information regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccine from Texas medical expert
AUSTIN, Texas — The updated COVID-19 vaccines are designed to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 and help reduce the spread of the virus in communities, which helps reduce risks for the most vulnerable populations, according to a Texas medical expert. Contracting COVID-19 can have serious, long-lasting...
VERIFY: School DNA kits for Texas students are not in response to Uvalde shooting
TEXAS, USA — Parents across Texas have been getting letters this week telling them they’ll soon receive in-home child identification kits for children in grades kindergarten through 8th. The kits are used to collect the child’s DNA and fingerprints in case of an emergency. But on the...
Why does it appear the flu is running rampant this year?
HOUSTON — We were warned this flu season could be rough. Australia, because it is in the southern hemisphere, has already gone through its flu season and it was pretty bad. Health experts say it arrived earlier than normal and was the most severe it’s been in years.
Big boat fire challenges firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula had their hands full with a large boat fire overnight. The boat -- possibly a ferry -- went up in flames at a dock on 16th Street. Bolivar firefighters ran out of water so Santa Fe sent at least two water...
Texas DPS sergeant who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid ongoing investigations into law enforcement response
TEXAS, USA — This story was first published by The Texas Tribune. The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is the latest law enforcement official — and...
Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son,...
Family of 21-year-old concertgoer settles Astroworld Festival lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation
HOUSTON — The family of Axel Acosta, the 21-year-old who loved rap music and traveled from Washington to attend Astroworld Festival, have settled a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the deadly event. Ten people died in the Astroworld Festival tragedy with the youngest victim...
