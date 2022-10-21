Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s become almost enjoyable to watch’: Iowa offense now officially a national laughingstock
It’s no fun for Iowa fans right now as the Hawkeyes’ offense has officially become a national laughingstock. After getting bulldozed by No. 2 Ohio State 54-10 where Iowa was limited to just eight first downs and 158 total yards of offense, national writers and talking heads aren’t holding back to start this week. USA TODAY Sports’ Scooby Axson absolutely lambasted Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes. Cleveland.com‘s Doug Lesmerises penned that Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa fans and that Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz should be fired. That duo isn’t alone. While handing out his weekly...
Chicken Little or reality? Why college sports must put some restrictions on NIL
Name, image and likeness is a good thing for college athletes and college athletics, but there needs to be ‘guardrails’ or it will just be the rich getting richer
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's bird gang.
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh arrested at nightclub in Miami
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested at a Miami nightclub after reportedly following a woman into the bathroom.
Michigan Daily
Liza Cushnir: By failing Brittney Griner, we’re failing all women in sports
Brittney Griner, an eight-time WNBA all-star and Phoenix Mercury center, turned 32 last week. Instead of being able to celebrate with her friends and family, she spent her birthday in a Russian jail cell — just like she’s spent the past 249 days. On Feb. 17, Griner was...
Comments / 0