The Michigan Daily sat down with Corie Pauling, the new president and CEO of the Alumni Association (AAUM) and 1993 alum of the University of Michigan, to discuss her priorities for the role. Pauling began her tenure on Wednesday, after being unanimously approved by the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors last month. Pauling currently serves as senior vice president of the alumni association as well as chief inclusion and diversity officer at TIAA, a financial services institution focused on higher education and public service employees.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO