Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:. Ronald C. Apodaca Jr., 36, of Oxnard, was killed in the shooting over the weekend, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del...

OXNARD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO