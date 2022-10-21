Read full article on original website
Related
Average cost of high yield bonds issued in October surges to over 11%
That line is what it looks like when an entire segment of the bond market all but dries up. State of play: The chart shows the average interest on newly issued deals in the high-yield bond market, where companies with the lowest credit ratings borrow money (junk bonds, if you’re old school).
Twitter is already under pressure as Musk closes in
Twitter is the only social media stock that hasn’t completely cratered this year, despite the fact that all signs point to 2022 being particularly brutal for the tech giant. Why it matters: The company's dramatic deal with Elon Musk has overshadowed its business challenges. But when you peel back the curtain, it's clear that Musk could not have picked a worse time to overpay for Twitter.
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
Not so SPAC-tacular anymore
When the special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) boom was in full swing, a number of VCs jumped in by sponsoring their own. Now, several have withdrawn from the market. Why it matters: Turns out, SPACs aren't everything to everyone. Flashback: By the summer of 2020, investors of all stripes were...
A crypto bank wants to make money issuing stablecoins
Silvergate Bank, the crypto bank of publicly traded Silvergate Capital, sees its future in stablecoin — but that future is laced with challenges. Why it matters: Silvergate's third-quarter earnings report last week missed expectations, a slowdown in its core bank business that's a byproduct of the crypto winter. It will have to drive through that to realize its tokenized dollar future on the other side.
MakerDAO votes to approve Coinbase proposal
MakerDAO governance token holders on Monday overwhelmingly voted in favor of Coinbase Global's proposal that would generate a tidy source of revenue for the decentralized finance (DeFi) giant. Why it matters: Coinbase's proposal to give MakerDAO a 1.5% yield in exchange for holding up to $1.6 billion of the group's...
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
Miami's mortgage payment hike could stall house hunting
Despite signs of Miami's real estate market cooling, prospective buyers putting off looking for a home until prices get more affordable probably have a long wait.What's happening: The typical homebuyer in metro Miami-Fort Lauderdale is spending 44% of their household income on mortgage payments, according to a new analysis from Zillow.That's well above the national average of 30%, which is also the threshold at which buyers are considered "cost burdened" by housing costs, Zillow notes. From 2005 to 2021, homeowners in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area have spent much less of their income — about 30% on average — on...
Tesla's China price cut raises questions about EV demand
Tesla is cutting the prices of its electric vehicles in China in the face of increased competition and the country's economic slowdown. Why it matters: Tesla's presence in China is crucial to its financial health and hence to its development of future EVs and related technologies. The big picture: "China’s...
Commutes are down from 2019
Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe pandemic shaved a couple of minutes off your drive (or ride) to work.What's happening: The average one-way commute in Metro Detroit was 1.3 minutes shorter in 2021 than 2019, according to the latest U.S. Census data.Why it matters: More people working from home has reshaped the traditional back-and-forth commute.Michigan's at-home workforce exploded from 4.5% in 2019 to 16.4%, in 2021, according to Census data.Zoom out: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.Nationwide, the average one-way work trip in 2021 was two minutes shorter than in 2019.What we're watching: The Renaissance Center — our region's largest office complex — has been mostly working remotely for two years.General Motors decision last month to bring salaried workers back in-office three days a week was recalled after immediate backlash from employees. A more regular, in-person presence could boost the central business district, but how much of an uptick is still unknown, Crain's Detroit reports.Go deeper: The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0