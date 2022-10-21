Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Made $9 Million Salary for Less Than 15 Minutes of ‘The Other Guys’

The Rock has transitioned from a beloved WWE Superstar to one of the highest-earning Hollywood stars over the last two decades. Those who want to employee the actor these days have to be willing to pay a lot of money. The Other Guys even landed Dwayne Johnson a $9 million salary for a 15-minute onscreen appearance. Read on to learn more about The Rock’s decorated career and how he went from completely broke to multi-millionaire status.

Dwayne Johnson made a $9 million salary for ‘The Other Guys’

A lot of Hollywood actors have been paid big money to make special appearances in various movies. One of the most outrageous lump sums of money given to an actor for a special appearance was when the Rock appeared in the 2010 film The Other Guys . According to IMDb , the film stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg starred as two mismatched New York City detectives.

In the introductory scenes, viewers watch two cocky detectives, Chris Danson (Dwayne Johnson) and P.K. Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson). They are considered New York City’s best policemen despite the fact that they routinely cost the city millions of dollars in property damage.

During a thrilling pursuit, detectives Danson and Highsmith jump from a New York City building. The pair ultimately fall to their death. The rest of the film follows Detectives Gamble (Ferrell) and Hoitz (Wahlberg), uncovering New York City secrets. According to BuzzFeed , Dwayne Johnson was reportedly paid a $9 million salary for his role in The Other Guys , despite being on screen for less than 15 minutes.

‘The Rock’ went from WWE Superstar to Hollywood movie star

While $9 million for 15 minutes of screen time may sound absurd, The Rock is no stranger to high-dollar paychecks. Johnson rose to fame in the world of professional wrestling in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He made his WWE debut on November 17, 1996, as Rocky Maivia. The name was a nod to his father, Rocky Johnson, and maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia, both of whom were professional wrestlers .

The wrestling ring is where Johnson earned the nickname “The Rock.” He wrestled for the WWE for eight years before pursuing his acting career full-time. Johnson earned his first lead role in the 2002 film The Scorpion King . He has gone on to star in high-grossing films like the Fast and Furious franchise , Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle , and more.

The Rock has also had a successful television career. He starred as Spencer Strasmore in the HBO show Ballers from 2015 to 2019. Now, Johnson is the narrator on the NBC sitcom Young Rock which depicts his own life story.

Dwayne Johnson’s 2022 net worth and salary for recent films

Dwayne Johnson attends the Warner Bros. “Black Adam” photo call at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on October 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The Rock is one of the most successful and highest-grossing film stars of all time. Wonderwall reports that some of his biggest paychecks came from The Scorpion King, where he was paid $5.5 million, $12.5 million in The Rundown , $14 million in Central Intelligence with Kevin Hart, $15 million for his work in Walking Tall , $20 million in Hercules, and $25 million in the action-movie San Andreas , just to name a few. Johnson also became one of the highest-paid TV actors after reportedly earning $700,000 per episode on Ballers .

With so much success both in the wrestling ring and in front of the movie screens, The Rock has amassed a significant net worth . As of 2022, Johnson has a net worth of around $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . At just 50 years old, The Rock still has plenty more time to add to that figure.

