Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Channels ‘Pretty Woman’ Julia Roberts in New Interview

By Wendy Michaels
 4 days ago

A body language expert shared her analysis of Meghan Markle ’s gestures during an interview with Variety . In the video, Meghan talks about some of her favorite things, including playing Scrabble, Wordle, and Jeopardy, as well as what she and Harry are watching these days on TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2BcO_0ih6e5rf00
Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Expert analyzes Meghan Markle’s body language in Variety video

Body language Judi James took a closer look at Meghan’s gestures in the video and compared the Duchess of Sussex to Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman .

James told the Mirror , “Sweet, cute, coy, self-effacing and with a ‘what am I like?’ style of body language rituals, Meghan channels Julia Roberts with the giggling laugh that is part-concealed behind her hand like Robert’s classic look in Pretty Woman .”

The body language expert continued, “Her feminist/campaigning body language is gone and instead we are shown Meghan the fashion model posing for photos; Meghan the lover of rom-coms; ‘cheesy’ Meghan who just enjoys ‘looking at my kid’ and the woman who shares so much of the pain in her life is smiling in a gesture of perfect happiness as she now says we should all ‘enjoy what time we have.’”

Meghan’s vocal tone and body language is more ‘lightweight,’ expert says

James further shared how Meghan’s tone is revealing . “Meghan’s vocal tone is like a parent talking fondly to a child or a young woman to her best friends,” she explained.

The expert said that Meghan didn’t display “intellectual body language,” but conveyed lighter, more conversational mannerisms that were a good fit for the interview.

“The more intellectual body language is missing although, as she says, no woman should be ‘one note’ so this ‘lightweight’ body language is just an option,” James said.

The expert added, “Overall she looks like she’s on a casting for the next big rom-com, with excited smiles and frequent giggles to match.”

Meghan Markle discussed rom-coms and Julia Roberts during the interview

In the published Variety interview, Meghan shed some light on possible upcoming projects she and Prince Harry will develop together for their company Archewell .

Meghan touched on scripted “love stories” that are lighter, like classic rom-coms. “For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious,” she said. “Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much.”

Meghan added, “I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex shared her love of the classics. “My favorite rom-com of all time is When Harry Met Sally but you put Julia Roberts in anything and I’m going to be a fan of those too. Yeah, I think we all miss just a really good laugh. I just want a good old-fashioned rom-com.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Points Out How Small Prince William Gesture to Meghan Markle During Appearance Was Welcoming

Comments / 2

Bonnie Adkins
1d ago

WHY, JUST TELL ME WHY! These two are on my news feed everyday? I've heard all the lies and whining one person can take. I don't care that she went to the bathroom today. I don't care if Harry changed the color of his collar around his neck. Just stop, PLEASE!

Reply
3
