FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nauset too much for boys soccer
(Oct. 24, 2022) A quick turnaround 24 hours after homecoming proved too much for the boys soccer team to handle, as the Whalers fell 5-0 on the road Sunday to Nauset. The Warriors first scored midway through the first half and then the floodgates opened. They added three more goals to make it a 4-0 game at halftime. Nantucket (2-10-3) allowed one more goal over the final 40 minutes of play.
Volleyball beats Falmouth 3-0
(Oct. 22, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities, but the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in the Whalers’ final home match...
Football falls to Falmouth 40-0
(Oct. 22, 2022) A difficult season for the football team continued Saturday in the homecoming game against Falmouth as the Whalers couldn’t keep pace with the Clippers and lost 40-0 to drop to 0-7 on the year. Falmouth scored on the opening drive with a short touchdown run and...
Photo Gallery: Homecoming Parade 2022
(Oct. 23, 2022) Nantucket High School celebrated homecoming Saturday with its annual parade of floats through town. Each grade designed their own floats, along with entries from the varsity boys and girls soccer teams and the JV girls soccer team. Awards were handed out at halftime of the football game, with the seniors winning all of them.
Old Mill Celebration Saturday
(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association invites the community to learn about one of Nantucket’s most iconic historic landmarks – the Old Mill – and the history of harvest season on the island Saturday, Oct. 22. The program scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Old...
Billings Collection Private Showing
A free private showing by David Billings of his Asian Art collection at the Nantucket Whaling Museum. The bus will leave from the Saltmarsh Senior Center at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. lecture and private showing, and return to the center at 11:30 a.m. An Asian box lunch of...
