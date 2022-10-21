(Oct. 24, 2022) A quick turnaround 24 hours after homecoming proved too much for the boys soccer team to handle, as the Whalers fell 5-0 on the road Sunday to Nauset. The Warriors first scored midway through the first half and then the floodgates opened. They added three more goals to make it a 4-0 game at halftime. Nantucket (2-10-3) allowed one more goal over the final 40 minutes of play.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO