Dine and Dish: Rocket Dog in northeast Fresno

A Danger Dog is a spicy hot link covered with BBQ and siracha sauce and then topped with melted cheddar cheese, cilantro and red onion.

Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew in northeast Fresno at Shaw near Blackstone can be considered the danger zone.

Co-owner Sarah Lisitsin says you don't have to turn up the heat here.

To celebrate Oktoberfest, you can have a bratwurst with brown mustard and sauerkraut.

"Seasonally appropriate, available year-round," she said. We got a pretzel bun."

"They have something for everyone," says David Lent.

You can get them with fries or housemade chips.

Lisitsin likes to blend cultures, which is why she came up with the Banh Mi Dog with sweet chicken sausage, siracha mayo, pickled veggies and jalapenos.

"I like to say if a hot dog were to dress up as a banh mi for Halloween, it would be this hot dog," she said. "A little homage to one of my favorite foods."

They even offer vegan options.

"Some people are not hot dog and sausage people, which is cool," Lisitsin said. "We've got really good burgers. We've got sandwiches and we also have a full salad menu."

There's also a full selection of craft beer.

Rocket Dog's the kind of place where they tell you, "Don't grow up. It's a trap."