Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers
LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Can the 49ers rebound like last year? Jimmy Garoppolo weighs in
The San Francisco 49ers started last season with a 3-5 record, including losing four consecutive games after winning their first two. Everyone outside of the building believed it was time to panic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even considered replacing his starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, with rookie Trey Lance ahead of schedule.
Kyle Shanahan says defense was ‘disappointing,’ assesses Jimmy Garoppolo after Chiefs pummel 49ers
In the fourth quarter of Sunday's action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense did Chiefs things, pulling away and routing the stunned home team by a score of 44-23. For the second week in a row, it was an uncharacteristic performance by the 49ers defense. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. However, that will probably change this week after giving up 529 total yards to the Chiefs. The 44 points surrendered were the most by the 49ers in a home game since October 11, 2009.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Richard Sherman’s faith in Jimmy Garoppolo is ‘wavering’ after Chiefs pummel 49ers
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, now an Amazon Thursday Night Football analyst, has continuously supported the team and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After all, the Niners were Sherman's pick to win Super Bowl 57. After San Francisco's 44-23 beatdown at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team...
49ers-Chiefs Injury Updates: Dre Greenlaw questionable with calf injury
LB Dre Greenlaw (calf, questionable) Dre Greenlaw exited the game in the third quarter. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg in a hefty wrap, trying to work through the injury. The 49ers announced that Greenlaw is "questionable" to return due to a calf injury. S Talanoa...
Addition of Christian McCaffrey an ‘all-in’ move by 49ers, says Kyle Juszczyk
The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of confidence in their roster. Even though the team sits at 3-3, coaches and the front office believe they have a squad that can win it all. So why not show that by going all-in on a dynamic player like Christian McCaffrey?. The...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
ESPN’s Barnwell suggests 49ers trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo to gain draft capital
No one outside the San Francisco 49ers knows what the team has in quarterback Trey Lance just yet. Lance only has four NFL starts under his belt and played only five quarters this year before suffering a season-ending injury. We won't get an extended look at Lance until his third...
49ers injuries: Kyle Juszczyk to miss time; Deebo Samuel day-to-day; Other updates
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He provided several injury updates from the game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel emerged with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day. "He finished...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
49ers vs. Chiefs: 5 Keys to Victory for the Niners
The San Francisco 49ers have returned home to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are the number-one scoring team in the NFL, but the 49ers have the number-one defense and are ranked second in points allowed. If the 49ers want to be victorious, they must focus on these five keys to victory.
numberfire.com
D.K. Metcalf avoids knee surgery, week-to-week for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will not require knee surgery for the injury he suffered in Week 7, per head coach Pete Carroll. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says Metcalf is week-to-week after being carted to the locker room during Sunday's contest. He appears to have avoided a long-term injury and there even seems like some hope Metcalf could play in Week 8 against the New York Giants. If Metcalf does wind up missing time, then Tyler Lockett will be in line for more targets and there will be more snaps available for Marquise Goodwin and D'Wayne Eskridge. Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps on Sunday and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown outing since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er.
Glazer: 49ers to give Christian McCaffrey at least 20 snaps vs. Chiefs
Last night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon. The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night, and the running back arrived in Santa Clara just in time to participate in the later part of Friday's practice.
QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz officially active for Cowboys vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys have revealed their inactive list for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and it is good news for Mike McCarthy’s team.
Yardbarker
Seahawks 'Confident' in WR Marquise Goodwin in Wake of DK Metcalf Injury
Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin back-flipped for joy as quarterback Geno Smith took the final kneel to secure a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. And if he could, Seattle coach Pete Carroll would likely back-flip too after the performance his team put together, one that...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers’ Loss to Chiefs was Embarrassing
(Episode 182) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick dive into Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, what to make of the 49ers' offensive showing, the defensive effort fizzled, where to place the blame, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can...
Kyle Juszczyk believes he broke his finger; 49ers injury updates on Azeez Al-Shaair, Jason Verrett
In case you missed it in the in-game injury article, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk provided an update on the injury he sustained in Sunday's game. He exited the game in the third quarter with a dislocated finger in his right hand and was seen on the sideline with medical staff trying to put it back into place. After the game, Juszczyk told reporters he believed he also broke the finger on his hand.
Recap: 49ers defense torched by Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in 44-23 loss
Just two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers defense was regarded as the best unit in the NFL after a strong start to the 2022 season. But that certainly isn't the case anymore after getting humiliated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The 49ers looked...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0