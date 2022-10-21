ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KING 5

Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers

LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan says defense was ‘disappointing,’ assesses Jimmy Garoppolo after Chiefs pummel 49ers

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense did Chiefs things, pulling away and routing the stunned home team by a score of 44-23. For the second week in a row, it was an uncharacteristic performance by the 49ers defense. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. However, that will probably change this week after giving up 529 total yards to the Chiefs. The 44 points surrendered were the most by the 49ers in a home game since October 11, 2009.
numberfire.com

Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Chiefs: 5 Keys to Victory for the Niners

The San Francisco 49ers have returned home to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are the number-one scoring team in the NFL, but the 49ers have the number-one defense and are ranked second in points allowed. If the 49ers want to be victorious, they must focus on these five keys to victory.
numberfire.com

D.K. Metcalf avoids knee surgery, week-to-week for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will not require knee surgery for the injury he suffered in Week 7, per head coach Pete Carroll. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says Metcalf is week-to-week after being carted to the locker room during Sunday's contest. He appears to have avoided a long-term injury and there even seems like some hope Metcalf could play in Week 8 against the New York Giants. If Metcalf does wind up missing time, then Tyler Lockett will be in line for more targets and there will be more snaps available for Marquise Goodwin and D'Wayne Eskridge. Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps on Sunday and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown outing since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

Glazer: 49ers to give Christian McCaffrey at least 20 snaps vs. Chiefs

Last night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon. The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night, and the running back arrived in Santa Clara just in time to participate in the later part of Friday's practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Seahawks 'Confident' in WR Marquise Goodwin in Wake of DK Metcalf Injury

Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin back-flipped for joy as quarterback Geno Smith took the final kneel to secure a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. And if he could, Seattle coach Pete Carroll would likely back-flip too after the performance his team put together, one that...
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

Kyle Juszczyk believes he broke his finger; 49ers injury updates on Azeez Al-Shaair, Jason Verrett

In case you missed it in the in-game injury article, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk provided an update on the injury he sustained in Sunday's game. He exited the game in the third quarter with a dislocated finger in his right hand and was seen on the sideline with medical staff trying to put it back into place. After the game, Juszczyk told reporters he believed he also broke the finger on his hand.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

