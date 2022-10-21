ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Missing Princeton Student from CLE Found Dead On Campus

By BridgetEE
 4 days ago
Source: Sergio Amiti / Getty

This is every parents worst nightmare as they watch their children go away to college.

Wednesday news broke that a search is underway for a missing Princeton University student from Cleveland, 20 year old, Misrach Ewunetie, who was last seen around 3 am on Friday on campus.

Misrach Ewunetie’s cell phone was pinged at a housing complex that was about a 30-minute walk from her dorm.

Today breaking news is that Misrach Ewunetie’s body was found on the Princeton Campus behind the tennis courts. According to authorities her death is unknown and “does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

Misrach Ewunetie was the 2020 class valedictorian at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School and was part of a program that prepped local students for college.

We will be keeping the family of Misrach Ewunetie’s family uplifted in our prayers.

Source: Radio One Digital

