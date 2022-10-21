Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Football: Tough schedule ahead
It's been up & down season for Notre Dame football this fall. But the arrow is currently trending up, after Notre Dame improved to 4-3 over the weekend. With a win against an overmatched UNLV team. But a week before Halloween, here's the scary part:. The schedule is just now...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame beats UNLV 44-21
NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman spent all week preaching the importance of a fast start for his football team, and that's exactly what he got. Notre Dame marched 75-yards on six plays to open the game. Drew Pyne connected with Michael Mayer and Jayden Thomas for gains of 23 and 37 yards, before Audric Estime rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, to put Notre Dame in front 7-0 less than three minutes into the ballgame.
22 WSBT
Big plays, missed opportunities highlight Irish win over UNLV
NOTRE DAME — Enough good things happened Saturday for Notre Dame to beat an overmatched UNLV team, and beat them without much drama, leading wire to wire for a 44-21 win. But the Irish also made enough mistakes, and left enough opportunities on the table, to keep Marcus Freeman from sleeping easy.
22 WSBT
Elkhart couple hosts free haunted house
It's haunted house season and plenty are open across Michiana, but one in Elkhart is free. It's called Horror Nights, and it's put on by a couple who was looking to find something fun for the community. And as prices for holiday celebrations continue to rise, Chasity and Mark Johnson...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka leaf pickup to begin Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Leaf pickup officially begins Monday in Mishawaka. Residents can start raking their leaves to the curbside this weekend in preparation. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before a resident's regular trash pick up day. Those with a Monday pickup will have their...
22 WSBT
A night of trick or treating during Cops and Goblins at Four Winds Field
Join Stu, Swoop and the South Bend Police Department for a night of frightful fun!. This Monday, October 24 at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, trick or treat at the baseball field. 'Treating starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. Local vendors will be handing out...
22 WSBT
Trick or Treat at Eddy St. Commons
Bring your candy buckets to Eddy Street Commons for its annual trunk or treat. It's a free event this Tuesday, October 25 starting at 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a balloon twister, games, crafts and music. Costumes are highly encouraged. For more information, email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or go to Eddy St....
22 WSBT
Operation Education: More school corporations opt to create police departments
Two more school corporations in our area have created their own school district police departments. Most schools in Indiana opt to partner with local police and sheriff's departments to staff school resource officers. Still, we could see more school corporation-controlled police. Baugo Community Schools. This morning, Baugo Community Schools Police...
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb 10/22/22: Halloween Decor
Halloween is just around the corner, and Ginger Valley has everything you need, both indoors and outdoors! Greg Leyes showcases just a fraction of the countless spooky and festive Halloween decorations that will enhance your home's holiday spirit!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit...
22 WSBT
Elkhart River Queen pulled out of river to replace engines
The Elkhart River Queen has been providing tours of the Saint Joseph River in Elkhart for more than 74 years. The River Queen was lifted out from the river to install two new engines and other upgrades. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Ian Sindell shows us the operation where they lifted it...
22 WSBT
Leaf collections have started; some will last through mid-December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend has announced when they will be conducting leaf pickup throughout the city. South Bend's ReLeaf program will start Monday, October 31 and run until Monday, December 5. During this timeframe, crews will make two passes collecting leaves from neighborhoods.
22 WSBT
Guardrail installation to partially close North Shore Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Drivers in South Bend should be aware of a partial road closure that could impact the Monday morning commute. Starting Monday, a section of North Shore Drive will be closed as crews install a guardrail. The closure will impact from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois...
22 WSBT
Family speaks out after 16-year-old killed in Pennsylvania Ave shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Just 16 years old. That's how old Noelle Riggins was when he was shot and killed last Friday. His family has a desperate plea to the community. They want everyone to know who Noelle was. A young man they were raising to avoid the troubles that many teens find themselves in.
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Make the Addams Family puppies a part of your family
They're brothers from the same litter and are bit-pull terrier mixes. Cousin Itt has darker fur and is more outgoing whereas Lurch has lighter brown fur and enjoys calm belly rubs. Both are roughly 5 months old. Cousin Itt and Lurch are good with other dogs. Lindsey Cuellar, manager at...
22 WSBT
Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake
Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
22 WSBT
Overnight crash on Toll Road kills one man
One man is dead after a crash on the Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the man from Florida hit a deer around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Shipshewana. He then stopped his vehicle in the left lane and got out to inspect the damage. Several drivers had to swerve around...
22 WSBT
Man pleads guilty to 2021 barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A guilty plea – from one of the suspects in a series of Elkhart County-area barn fires. Joseph Hershberger was taken into custody in December following the string of arsons between April and October 2021. Hershberger was the most calm and polite WSBT...
22 WSBT
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police were called to Elkhart Road shortly after 3:00 a.m. after multiple reports of someone being shot in a parking lot. Upon arrival, police say they found a 24-year-old man suffering...
Comments / 0